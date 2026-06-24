Singapore Studio Kasagi Labo Reveals Ars Gratia Project

American animation news outlet Cartoon Brew reported that Singapore-based anime venture studio Kasagi Labo announced during its panel at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Wednesday the new tentatively titled original sci-fi feature Ars Gratia .

Image via Cartoon Brew © Ars Gratia Production Committee

Ilya Kuvshinov ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 ) is the director and character designer. Good Smile Company and LIDEN FILMS are developing Ars Gratia .

Kasagi Labo also announced the new tentatively titled Casshan 2045 project and a new project connected to the Ninja Scroll franchise at Annecy.

Kasagi Labo announced in November 2024 that it would commit US$10 million towards anime production.

Source: Cartoon Brew (Ryan Gaur)