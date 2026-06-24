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Singapore Studio Kasagi Labo Reveals Ars Gratia Project
posted on by Alex Mateo
Ilya Kuvshinov to direct, design characters for original sci-fi feature
American animation news outlet Cartoon Brew reported that Singapore-based anime venture studio Kasagi Labo announced during its panel at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Wednesday the new tentatively titled original sci-fi feature Ars Gratia.
Ilya Kuvshinov (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045) is the director and character designer. Good Smile Company and LIDEN FILMS are developing Ars Gratia.
Kasagi Labo also announced the new tentatively titled Casshan 2045 project and a new project connected to the Ninja Scroll franchise at Annecy.
Kasagi Labo announced in November 2024 that it would commit US$10 million towards anime production.
Source: Cartoon Brew (Ryan Gaur)