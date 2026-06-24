Singer Taiiku Okazaki Announces Hiatus to Focus on Health

Singer cancels all events, performances for 2026

Image via Taiichi Okazaki's X/Twitter account © Sony Music Artists Inc.

Singer Taiiku Okazaki announced on his official website on Wednesday that he is suspending activities due to ongoing physical and mental health issues, and based on a doctor's diagnosis.

All scheduled events and performances scheduled for the year are cancelled.

His social media accounts will share information regarding the cancelled events and refunds. He is focusing on recovery, and his accounts will share his return at a later date following a decision that prioritizes his health.

Okazaki produced six songs in 2020 for Gekijōban Pocket Monster Koko , the 23rd anime film in the Pokémon franchise. He has also performed theme songs for Ahare! Meisaku-kun , Detectives These Days Are Crazy! , Mashle: Magic and Muscles , and more.

Okazaki performed at the Aniplex Online Fest event in September 2023.