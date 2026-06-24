The One Piece Anime Remake's 1st Teaser Trailer Reveals Mayumi Tanaka's Reprisal as Luffy

Video previews Straw Hat crew for remake debuting worldwide in February 2027

Netflix unveiled during this year's Annecy International Film Festival on Wednesday the first teaser trailer for The One Piece , Wit Studio 's remake of the One Piece anime for the streaming service, and it reveals that Mayumi Tanaka will reprise her role as Monkey D. Luffy. The video also previews the Straw Hat crew members and other characters from East Blue:

Tanaka has voiced Luffy in the ongoing One Piece anime since its debut in 1999.

Image via The One Piece anime's X/Twitter account © 尾田栄一郎／集英社・「THE ONE PIECE」製作委員会

The anime's official X/Twitter account unveiled the artwork (pictured right) from the first episode on Wednesday, titled "Romance Dawn."

Netflix will begin streaming "all seven episodes" of its first season worldwide in February 2027. The seven episodes will recount the story from the first 50 manga chapters over the course of about 300 minutes.

Masashi Koizuka ( Attack on Titan , Moonrise ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio , and Hideaki Abe (key animator for Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet film, episode 5 of Suicide Squad ISEKAI ) is the assistant director. Kyoji Asano ( Attack on Titan , chief animation director for Spy×Family ) and Takatoshi Honda (animation director for The First Slam Dunk film) are the character designers and chief animation directors. Yasuhiro Kajino (design and key animator for In/Spectre , conceptual design and key animator for RIN-NE 2nd season) is in charge of image board and creature design, and Eri Taguchi (animation director for Vampire in the Garden , character designer for Play It Cool, Guys ) is in charge of prop design. Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! , Ranking of Kings ) is in charge of series scripts, Ken Imaizumi (animation director for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) and Shuhei Fukuda (animation director for My Hero Academia seasons 4 and 6, My Hero Academia: You're Next film) is the action animator, Tomonori Kuroda ( A Certain Magical Index , A Certain Scientific Railgun ) is the art director, and Ryōma Kawamura ( Moonrise ) is the animation producer.

President and CEO of Production I.G and President of Wit Studio George Wada said in an interview in March that the anime will have tighter pacing without unnecessary padding, when compared to Toei Animation 's original anime. In terms or directorial and artistic style, Wada added that Wit Studio aims to produce the new remake with similar strength and quality to its other anime; such as Attack on Titan , Spy×Family , and Vinland Saga ; which have aired at late night in Japan. This is in comparison to Toei 's anime, which previously aired in a children's timeslot on Sunday mornings. At the same time, he expressed that he wants the new anime to fully respect Toei Animation 's work.

The One Piece anime remake was first announced at the Jump Festa '24 event in December 2023. The announcement stated that the anime series is adapting "starting from" the East Blue Saga (hinting it might cover more than the East Blue Saga, but this is not confirmed). The remake's announcement commemorated 25 years of the anime.

The ongoing anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga premiered in 1999.

The One Piece anime's Elbaph arc debuted in Japan on April 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the arc.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line , the second live-action season based on Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga, debuted on Netflix on March 10. The first two episodes played in over 200 theaters in Canada, the United States, and Japan on the same day. The third season will premiere in 2027, and an animated Lego special will stream on September 29.