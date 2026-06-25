News
Arc System Works Announces Qliphah in Providence's Shadow Game
posted on by Anita Tai
"Tactical counter-timeline RPG" launches on PS5, Switch, PC on September 24
Arc System Works announced the new Qliphah in Providence's Shadow game during the "ARC SYSTEM WORKS Showcase 2026 - June 24th" livestream on Wednesday. The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 24.
The game features two protagonists and is fully voice acted.
The company describes the game as a "tactical counter-timeline RPG."
Sources: Arc System Works' YouTube channel, Arc System Works Showcase 2026 - June 24th livestream