Arc System Works Announces Qliphah in Providence's Shadow Game

"Tactical counter-timeline RPG" launches on PS5, Switch, PC on September 24

Arc System Works announced the new Qliphah in Providence's Shadow game during the " ARC SYSTEM WORKS Showcase 2026 - June 24th" livestream on Wednesday. The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 24.

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The game features two protagonists and is fully voice acted.

The company describes the game as a "tactical counter-timeline RPG."