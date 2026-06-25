Arc System Works' Donutal Alien Immigration Simulation Game Unveils System Overview

Arc System Works revealed on Wednesday during the " ARC SYSTEM WORKS Showcase 2026 - June 24th" livestream a new system overview trailer for its upcoming Donutal game.

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The game will launch for PC via Steam this year.

The game takes place in 2206 and tasks players as a "Chief Xeno Inspector," screening aliens and selectively allowing Earth entry to aliens "who will advance Earth's future," while trying to deny entry to aliens "that could end the Earth." The gameplay is similar to the immigration simulation game Papers, Please .

The game's Steam page previously contained a disclaimer that notes that the game uses "AI-generated and post-retouched images for the illustrations accompanying some articles within the in-game 'news site.'"