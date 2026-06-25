Are You a Landmine, Chihara-san? Anime Unveils More Cast & Staff, January Delay, Music Project

The official website for the television anime of Ryon 's Jirai nandesu ka? Chihara-san ( Are You a Landmine, Chihara-san? or Are You a Jirai Girl, Chihara-san? ) manga updated on Thursday to announce the anime's additional cast and staff members, delay to January 2027, and tie-in music project.

The newly announced cast members are:

The newly announced staff members are:

The anime will premiere in the "Super Animeism Turbo" programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 affiliated channels in January, and it will run on Thursdays at 0:26 (effectively, Fridays at 12:26 a.m.) The staff had previously announced that the anime would air in 2026.

Before the anime airs, the franchise is launching a music project for the lead character Mai Chihara with a teaser video:

Chihara's first digital single, "Alien Alien," will go on sale on July 25. The title track is a cover of the signature song by Vocaloid producer and musician Nayutalien .

Within the story, Chihara's friend Chinatsu Iwakura serves as her general producer. Natsumi Sano designed Mai Chihara's costume as a musical artist:

It's the start of a new semester, and high school junior Kuroki finds himself seated beside the girl everyone whispers about: Mai Chihara. With her gothic fashion, jet-black hair, and intense stare, Chihara is said to be a “landmine” girl or jirai-kei, the hyper-feminine, dark aesthetic often associated with yandere tendencies and unstable personalities. But when Kuroki accidentally draws Chihara's attention, he discovers she isn't nearly as unstable as people claim. Beneath the intimidating aura is a surprisingly sweet girl… if a little weird.

has licensed the manga for English release, and it describes the story:

The anime will star Sayumi Suzushiro as Mai Chihara, and Kazuki Ura as Kuroki. Both cast members are reprising their roles from earlier voice comic adaptations.

Mai Chihara Image via Jirai nandesu ka? Chihara-san anime's website © りょん／COMISMA INC. ／地雷なんですか？地原さん製作委員会

Yasuaki Fujii (episode director for Teasing Master Takagi-san , Too Cute Crisis , Aikatsu! ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP . Keiichirō Ōchi ( Aikatsu! , Summer Pockets , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is overseeing the series scripts. Majiro ( Macross Delta , UniteUp! ) is designing the characters, and Arisa Okehazama ( The Apothecary Diaries , Jujutsu Kaisen , DIGIMON BEATBREAK ) is composing the music at King Records .

Ryon launched the manga on the GANMA! service in June 2021. The manga won a "Next Impact Comic" award at the second Rakuten Kobo E-book Awards in 2024.