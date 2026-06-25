Blazblue: CentralFiction Fighting Game Gets 1st New Character in 9 Years

New character will be revealed at Evo this weekend, will be available only on PS4, PC version

Arc System Works revealed during its " ARC SYSTEM WORKS Showcase 2026" live stream on Wednesday that it will release a new character for its Blazblue: CentralFiction fighting game. Arc System Works will reveal the new character during the Evo 2026 tournament this weekend, which will also host a tournament for the game. This is the first new character announcement for the game since the character Jubei debuted in 2017.

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PlayStation

The new character will be available only on the4 and PC versions of the game. The announcement did not mention the new character's availability for the arcade,3, or Switch versions of the game.

Blazblue: CentralFiction originally debuted in Japanese arcades in November 2015, and the game launched in Japan for the PS4 and PS3 in October 2016. Aksys Games released the game in North America in November 2016. The Switch version shipped in February 2019.

BlazBlue Entropy Effect , a side-scrolling roguelite game, launched with its early access version on Steam in August 2023. The full release launched in January 2024 for PC via Steam . The game's BlazBlue Entropy Effect X version launched for the PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series X|S on February 12.