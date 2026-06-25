DC Studios, Warner Bros. Animation Announce Joker: Laugh Riot Anime With Sola Entertainment

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation announced during their panel at Annecy International Animated Film Festival on Thursday the Joker: Laugh Riot anime, based on the Batman villain Joker, for a worldwide release. Yasuhiro Aoki ( ChaO , Batman: Gotham Knight episode 4) is directing the anime at Sola Entertainment ( The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim ). The companies also announced the Absolute Batman and Krypto animated series during the panel.

Image via DC's Facebook page © WBEI

Joker: Laugh Riot follows the Joker on a violent crusade to find Batman's killer.

This year's 30th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine also revealed on Thursday a new manga based on DC Comics ' Joker , titled Machibura JOKER (Joker Walking Around Town), which will launch in the magazine's next issue on July 2. Masa Ichikawa is drawing the manga. DC is credited for the character and supervision, and international publishing rights agency Fortuna is credited for cooperation.

The Joker also appeared in Wit Studio 's original Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime, which debuted in the U.S. on Max and Hulu with its first three episodes in June 2024. The series debuted in Japan on July 2024 on Tokyo MX and BS11 .

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League , Warner Bros. Discovery 's new Batman Ninja CG anime film, began streaming on HBO Max in July 2025. The film premiered digitally in the U.S. on Amazon Prime Video , Apple TV , Google Play , Vudu , and other services and on various platforms in Japan in March 2025.