News
Gacha Girls Corps Light Novel Series Gets TV Anime in January 2027
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
A website opened on Thursday to announce that author Chinkururi and illustrator Yasutaka Isegawa's Gacha Girls Corps (Gacha o Mawashite Nakama o Fuyasu: Saikyō no Bishōjo Gundan o Tsukuriagero) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation that will debut in January 2027. Micro Magazine had announced in May 2025 that an anime was in the works.
The anime stars:
- Daisuke Sakaguchi as Heihachi Okura
- Miyu Tomita as Norl Fanya (name romanization not confirmed)
- Iori Noguchi as Estel
The anime's staff includes:
- Chief Director: Masahiro Takada
- Director: Takashi Asami
- Series Composition: Deko Akao
- Character Designer, Chief Animation Director: Miori Suzuki
- Monster Design: Tomoyuki Abe
- Prop Design Support: Shiori Kōno
- Art Director: Kenta Tsuboi
- Background Art: Minami Takizawa (name romanization not confirmed)
- Color Design: Akiko Inoue
- Director of Photography: Kōsuke Tanaka
- Offline Editing: Masaki Utsunomiya
- Offline Editing Assistant: Asuka Kojima
- Sound Director: Nobuyuki Abe
- Sound Production: On-Lead
- Music: Hiroaki Tsutsumi, George King
- Music Producer: Takahiro Ikeda
- Background Music Production Cooperation: MIRACLE BUS
- Music Production: Starry Cube
- Animation Production: Zero-G× Saber Works
- Producer: Ryō Aizawa (Starry Cube)
- Executive Producer: Kōichirō Natsume
Kaiten Books first licensed Syū Haruno's manga adaptation in 2020. Omoi also digitally releases the manga in English. Kaiten Books describes the story:
UR-GUARANTEED—TO HAVE THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME!
Ready for an adventure that's out of this world? We've gacha covered.
Norl's a cutting-edge cutie with a cutting edge who's a cut above the rest. Heihachi's just your average mobile game addict with a whale-sized hole in his wallet.
But one day, he pulls an item that pulls him into another world, spinning his life around with a spin of the gacha.
Attacked by monsters, and left without options, Heihachi does what he knows best—roll gacha! To his surprise, he watches his unit materialize before his eyes. Heihachi's used to seeing cute girls pop up on his phone, but he's never seen one pop out of his phone!
Join him on his quest to collect OP UR QTs! (That's Overpowered Ultra Rare Cuties.)
Kaiten Books released the manga's seventh volume digitally in September 2024.
Chinkururi launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2016, and the series is ongoing. Micro Magazine published the ninth novel volume in August 2020.
Haruno launched the manga adaptation on Comic Ride in 2018, and the 14th volume will ship on June 29.
Sources: Gacha Girls Corps anime's website, Comic Natalie
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