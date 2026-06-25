Gacha Girls Corps Light Novel Series Gets TV Anime in January 2027

A website opened on Thursday to announce that author Chinkururi and illustrator Yasutaka Isegawa 's Gacha Girls Corps ( Gacha o Mawashite Nakama o Fuyasu: Saikyō no Bishōjo Gundan o Tsukuriagero ) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation that will debut in January 2027. Micro Magazine had announced in May 2025 that an anime was in the works.

The anime stars:

The anime's staff includes:

Kaiten Books first licensed Syū Haruno 's manga adaptation in 2020. Omoi also digitally releases the manga in English. Kaiten Books describes the story:

But one day, he pulls an item that pulls him into another world, spinning his life around with a spin of the gacha.

Attacked by monsters, and left without options, Heihachi does what he knows best—roll gacha! To his surprise, he watches his unit materialize before his eyes. Heihachi's used to seeing cute girls pop up on his phone, but he's never seen one pop out of his phone!

Join him on his quest to collect OP UR QTs! (That's Overpowered Ultra Rare Cuties.)