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'Gokigenyō, Ikkyoku Ikaga?' Mahjong Manga Gets TV Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Houbunsha's Comic Fuz website announced on Friday that Tsukasa Unohana's Gokigenyō, Ikkyoku Ikaga? (Good Day to You, How About a Game?) 4-panel mahjong manga is getting a television anime.
Unohana drew a commemorative illustration:
Kaori (Stardust Telepath) is directing the anime at Felix Film. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Is the order a rabbit?) is in charge of series composition. Mai Otsuka (The Demon Girl Next Door) is designing the characters.
The story follows a girl named Sae who struggles to fit in at her elite girls' school. One day, the refined and popular Chise catches Sae playing mahjong on her phone, and their bond deepens over the game.
Unohana debuted the manga in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine in June 2022. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on Friday.
Sources: Comic Fuz, Comic Natalie