'Gokigenyō, Ikkyoku Ikaga?' Mahjong Manga Gets TV Anime

Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz website announced on Friday that Tsukasa Unohana 's Gokigenyō, Ikkyoku Ikaga? ( Good Day to You, How About a Game? ) 4-panel mahjong manga is getting a television anime.

Image via Comic Fuz © 卯花つかさ/芳文社

Unohana drew a commemorative illustration:

Image via Comic Natalie © 卯花つかさ/芳文社

Kaori ( Stardust Telepath ) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? ) is in charge of series composition. Mai Otsuka ( The Demon Girl Next Door ) is designing the characters.

The story follows a girl named Sae who struggles to fit in at her elite girls' school. One day, the refined and popular Chise catches Sae playing mahjong on her phone, and their bond deepens over the game.

Unohana debuted the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine in June 2022. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on Friday.

Sources: Comic Fuz, Comic Natalie