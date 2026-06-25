I am the only one who is not attacked in the world filled with zombies Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast & Staff, January Delay

The official website for the television anime of Rokuro Uraji 's Zombie no Afureta Sekai de Ore Dake ga Osowarenai ( I am the only one who is not attacked in the world filled with zombies . ) novel series opened on Thursday and revealed the anime's teaser promotional video, teaser visual, main cast and staff, and delayed January 2027 premiere on the premium AT-X channel.

The anime will star:

Wataru Katō as Yūsuke Takemura

Yuno Azuma as Mitsuki Fujino

Kazuya Fujishiro ( Dropkick on My Devil! , Girlfriend, Girlfriend , Cells at Work! Code Black episode director) is directing the anime at acca effe and Frontier Engine . Yasushi Hirano ( City Hunter , The Brave Fighter of Legend Da-Garn ) is in charge of the series scripts, Kayō Shimoyama and Makuto Okimiru are writing the scripts, and Megumi Ishihara ( Fate/stay night , Fortune Arterial: Akai Yakusoku ) is designing the characters. Tadashi Jinbo (2026 High School! Kimengumi , Uma Yuru ) is the sound director at Bisei , and ISAO is composing the music at Frontier Works .

The anime was previously announced to debut this year.

The "zombie panic action" story takes place in a world that is suddenly flooded with zombies, and for some reason the protagonist Takemura is the only person the zombies do not attack. If this were a zombie movie, Takemura would use this ability to fight against the zombies, but instead he just acts according to his desires.

Uraji launched the story on the R18 version of the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2013 and ended the story in 2017. Frontier Works published three volumes for the series with illustrations by Saburō in 2016 to 2017.

Chihiro Masuda launched a manga adaptation in June 2021, and Frontier Works will release the fifth manga volume on August 5. Robo Kondō launched a spinoff manga titled Zombie no Afureta Sekai de Ore Dake ga Osowarenai Tokiko IF STORY on the Comic CMOA website in October last year. The spinoff manga's first volume will also ship on August 5.