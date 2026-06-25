I'm in Love with the Villainess' Inori Pens New Yuri Novel

German publisher Dokico announced on Thursday (Yuri Day in Japan) its first original light novel series titled Poison for the Moon, Medicine for the Night—An Assassin Who Longs for Death and a Vampire Marked for Death ( Tsuki ni Doku, Yoru ni Kusuri: Shinitai Ansatsusha to, Shi wo Nozomareru Kyūketsuki ), under the company's Yurico project, with the first volume scheduled for release digitally worldwide in December. Author Inori ( I'm in Love with the Villainess ) is writing the story with illustration by Komizuki. Dokico also revealed a promo video for the light novel, featuring a first look at the character designs.

Dokico describes the story:

It has been more than a hundred years since the world was sealed in night.

Niko leads a double life: apothecary by trade, assassin by contract. One night, she catches a girl falling from the sky.

Silver hair, ruby eyes—the girl sinks her fangs into Niko's throat and murmurs, "I'm hungry."

Her name is Lamica Alucard, princess of the vampires, a race that harbors the night itself within them.

Soon after, Niko receives her next order: assassinate the vampire princess.

An assassin who longs for death and a princess marked for death.

Sweet as poison, warm as medicine, their story begins.

The light novel will be released simultaneously in German, Japanese, and English. The light novel's German edition will also have Limited and Supporter editions, which include special illustrations by Komizuki. The light novel will also feature illustrations by guest artists Fly and Aroa.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

Inori

I'm in Love with the Villainess

launched the) light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2018. GL Bunko began publishing the story in digital volumes with the first volume in February 2019, and it published the fifth and final volume in August 2021.draws the illustrations for the novels.is releasing the light novels in English.

AONOSHIMO launched a manga adaptation of the novel series in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in June 2020, where it is currently ongoing. Ichijinsha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on April 17. Seven Seas Entertainment is also publishing the manga in English.

The series inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

Inori launched the series' sequel titled I'm in Love with the Villainess: Come on and Notice Me Already ( Furimukinasai, Watakushi ni! ) with its first volume on January 26. Hanagata returned as the illustrator for the novel. The novel focuses on Rae and Claire's daughter Aleah. Seven Seas will release the novel in English in January 2027.

Inori launched a spinoff story titled Heimin no Kuse ni Namaikina! on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in May 2021, and ended it in October 2021. GL Bunko released the story in a digital novel volume in February 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment also released the novel spinoff with the title I'm in Love with the Villainess Spin-Off: She's so Cheeky for a Commoner .

Source: Press release