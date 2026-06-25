Kazuma Kaneko's Tsukuyomi Game Launches for PC via Steam July 24

Offline version of mobile game launched for Switch on April 23

Colopl announced on Wednesday its game by character designer Kazuma Kaneko titled TSUKUYOMI will get a release for PC via Steam on July 24.

Image via PR Times © COLOPL, Inc. © Nintendo ©2026 Valve Corporation.

The game's Steam page lists the game with full audio in English and Japanese, and text options in English, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

The deck-building role-playing game is an offline version of Kaneko's TSUKUYOMI - The Divine Hunters free-to-play mobile and PC game.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch on April 23.

TSUKUYOMI - The Divine Hunters ended service on April 22, and players were able to transfer three random cards from their favorites list to the Switch version.

The Switch version features a new character, expanded story, updated user interface, rebalanced gameplay, and new card art from Kaneko. In the original mobile and PC game, Kaneko used a generative AI model to generate new art trained on his works based on actions and decisions that players made. The Switch version does not use generative AI for new card creation.

The story follows four Jinma Hunters, who enter a skyscraper known as "The Hashira," which has been infested by demons. Each Jinma Hunter has a different gameplay style.

TSUKUYOMI - The Divine Hunters launched for mobile devices and PC via Steam in May 2025.

Colopl initially unveiled the mobile game as "Project Mask." The company described the work as "a new game experience themed on creating 'god.'"

Kaneko revealed he had left Atlus and joined Colopl in an interview with the company in April 2025.

Kaneko joined Atlus in 1988 and worked on the Shin Megami Tensei and Persona game series. He was involved in creating concepts, world-building, and character designs.

Source: PR Times via Gematsu