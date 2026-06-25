Live-Action Webtoon-Based Agent Kim Reactivated Series Reveals Trailer, Global Netflix Release on June 26

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

Agent Kim Reactivated , the live-action adaptation of the Manager Kim webtoon, will launch globally on Netflix on June 26, with an official trailer unveiled alongside the announcement on June 15. The series will also debut on Korean broadcasting studio SBS on June 26.

The trailer offers a first look at the series' action-driven tone, highlighting intense fight sequences and Kim's transformation from an unassuming office worker into a relentless operative.

The eight-episode series follows Kim, an ordinary office worker who is forced to reveal his past as a former special agent after his daughter suddenly disappears. As he sets out to rescue her, he returns to his lethal skillset, becoming a one-man force driven by desperation and determination.

Actor Ji-sub So stars as Kim, portraying a devoted father pushed to his limits. The supporting cast includes Dae-hoon Choi, Kyung-ho Yoon, and Sang-wook Joo, alongside Na-eun Son and Sung-kyu Kim.

Manager Kim is set within the same universe as popular webtoons such as Lookism , Viral Hit , and My Life as a Loser, and gained significant popularity during its original serialization from 2021 to 2025.

Fans can read the Manager Kim webtoon in English on WEBTOON.