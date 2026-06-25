Makoto Morishita's The Fledgling Demon Lord's Starter Shop Manga Gets TV Anime in January 2027

A website opened on Thursday to announce the television anime adaptation of Makoto Morishita 's The Fledgling Demon Lord's Starter Shop ( Sudachi no Maōjō ) manga that will debut in January 2027. The website also revealed a teaser promotional video, teaser visual, and the anime's main cast and staff members.

Morishita also drew an illustration to celebrate the anime announcement:

The anime will star Reiji Kawashima as Murabito or Villager (left in image above), and Rumi Ōkubo as Mao.

Jun Hira (name romanization not confirmed) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten , Once Upon a Witch's Death ) is in charge of series scripts, and Katsuyuki Sato ( Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! , Plus-Sized Elf , My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members are:

Kodansha 's K MANGA service releases the manga in English and describes the story:

After the hero defeated the demon lord, the world is finally at peace... leaving the young Villager of Beginnerville in a bind! Without a demon lord to defeat, people have no need for potions and items...leaving Villager's item shop, The Nest, empty and lifeless. At this rate, Villager might have to close The Nest...! But then suddenly a mysterious girl appears and everything changes...

Morishita launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2021. Kodansha shipped the 12th compiled book volume on January 16.

Morishita launched the IM: The Great Priest Imhotep manga in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine in January 2015 after first publishing a one-shot. Square Enix published the 11th and final volume in September 2018. Yen Press licensed the manga and released the 11th volume in English in February 2019.