MAO Anime Announces More Cast for 2nd Part

The official website for Sunrise 's television anime based on the MAO manga by Rumiko Takahashi unveiled a new visual and more cast members for the anime's second part on Friday.

Image via MAO anime's website ©高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会

The new cast members include:

Takuya Satō as Hakubi, an onmyōji of metal and MAO 's former fellow disciple

Rie Kugimiya as Natsuno, an onmyōji of earth and MAO 's former fellow disciple

Katsuyuki Konishi as Daigo, an onmyōji of earth and MAO 's former fellow disciple

Tasuku Kaito as Soma Kagami, the second son of the Kagami family

Shino Shimoji as Kagari Hosho, the daughter of the Kagami family

In addition, the site revealed a new visual of Yurako (seen below), who is voiced by Reina Ueda .

The site also streamed the clean version of the second half's opening credits sequence, which features the opening theme song "Bokura ga Uwagaki suru Sekai" (The World We Overwrite) by the boy group 20th Century .

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Image via Mao anime's website ©高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会

The second cours of the MAO anime will start with its 14th episode on July 4.

The anime debuted on April 4 on the NHK -General channel on April 4 at 11:45 p.m. (10:45 a.m. EST) and will run for two continuous cours without breaks. Hulu is streaming the anime in U.S., and on Disney+ in Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

The cast members are:

The staff members are:

Boy band Kis-My-Ft2 performs the first opening theme song "HEARTLOUD," and TRUE performs the ending theme song "Juai" (Cursed Love).

Viz publishes the manga in English, and it describes the "era-spanning supernatural adventure" story:

When Nanoka travels back in time to a supernatural early 20th Century , she gets recruited by aloof exorcist MAO . What is the thread of fate that connects them? Together, they seek answers...and kick some demon butt along the way! Nanoka passes through a portal into the Taisho era, where exorcist MAO reluctantly rescues her from the jaws of a grotesque yokai. When Nanoka gets back to the present, she discovers she has some new, incredible abilities. She returns to the past looking for answers, only to get caught up in MAO 's investigation of a series of gruesome murders. As her questions about herself multiply, Nanoka learns that MAO is cursed by a cat demon named Byoki—and so is his sword. If anyone but MAO attempts to wield it, they are doomed. But when MAO 's life is in jeopardy, Nanoka picks up his blade and swings!

Takahashi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May 2019. Shogakukan published the 29th compiled book volume on June 18. Viz began publishing the manga in 2021.

In her career of over three decades, Takahashi has created manga such as Urusei Yatsura , Maison Ikkoku , Mermaid Saga , Rumic Theater , Ranma 1/2 , One-Pound Gospel , and InuYasha . Many of her works have become internationally popular and inspired anime and live-action adaptations.

Sources: MAO anime's website, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.