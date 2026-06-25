Masa Ichikawa to Launch New Joker Manga Based on DC Comics Character in Morning Magazine

Masa Ichikawa's Machibura JOKER launches on July 2

This year's 30th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday a new manga based on DC Comics ' Joker , titled Machibura JOKER (Joker Walking Around Town), which will launch in the magazine's next issue on July 2. Masa Ichikawa is drawing the manga. DC is credited for the character and supervision, and international publishing rights agency Fortuna is credited for cooperation.

Image via Morning magazine's website © Kodansha

The manga's story begins when Gotham City's charismatic figure of evil Joker has had enough of America because of successive price hikes, and decides to search for a new base of operations in Japan. But first, he sets out to walk around Japan.

DC Comics launched a collaboration with Morning magazine with the start of serialization of manga creator duo Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's ( Ultraman , Linebarrels of Iron ) Batman: Justice Buster manga in December 2020. It was followed by the launch of Satoshi Miyakawa and Keisuke Goto 's Wanope Joker (Joker: The One-Man Operation) manga in January 2021. Wanope Joker ended in 2023, and Batman: Justice Buster ended in 2024.

Miyakawa and Kai Kitagō also launched the Superman vs. Meshi: Superman no Hitori Meshi (Superman vs. Food: Superman Dining Alone) manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine and Comic Days app in June 2021 as part of the same collaboration. The three-volume manga ended serialization in June 2022.

DC Comics published all three manga titles in English.