Naver Webtoon Launches 'Cuts Make' App for Short-Form Animation Creation

Cuts Make enables users to produce videos by selecting scenes, characters from webtoons

Image via Naver Webtoon's wesite © Naver Webtoon

Naver WEBTOON announced on Wednesday it has launched a new content creation app titled "Cuts Make," which allows users to create short-form animated videos using officially licensed webtoon intellectual property (IP).

Cuts Make is a creative tool connected to the platform's short-form animation service Cuts, enabling users to produce videos by selecting scenes and characters from webtoons. All IP available in the app is approved by original creators, allowing users to engage in derivative content without copyright concerns while offering creators opportunities to strengthen fandom engagement and drive traffic back to original works.

The app introduces two primary features: “Character Meme” and “Webtoon MV.” Character Meme allows users to create short, trend-driven animations using webtoon characters and pre-made templates, while Webtoon MV enables users to compile webtoon panels into animated, music video-style content with simple editing tools.

At launch, nine webtoon titles are available on the platform, including: Romance 101, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint , and Operation: True Love, among others with established fanbases.

Cuts Make is available for download on Google Play in Korea, with an iOS release scheduled following App Store approval.