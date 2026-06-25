Studio Khara to Produce Segment in Baahubali: The Eternal War Animated Film

Studio Khara announced on Thursday that it is producing a dedicated sequence as part of the tentatively titled BAAHUBALI: THE ETERNAL WAR PART 1 animated film in the Indian Telugu-language Baahubali franchise . The film will feature multiple studios from around the world, including India, France, and the U.K. Khara represents Japan in the upcoming film.

Image via Khara © khara, inc.

Akira Honma is directing the sequence in the film. Noriko Itō ( Undead Murder Farce ) is designing the characters. Mahiro Maeda ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ) is a key creative contributor.

Japanese production company SlowCurve is handling the planning and production coordination between the Japanese and international teams.

Ishan Shukla ("The Bandits of Golak" in Star Wars: Visions ) is directing the animated film. Scott Mosier is writing the screenplay.

The first of two films will open in 2027. The story follows the prince Amarendra Baahubali in the afterlife, after he was betrayed and murdered.

Sources: Khara, Variety (Naman Ramachandran)