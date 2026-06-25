The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Drops to #5, Kiki's Delivery Service Film's 4K Remaster Debuts at #6 in Japan

Image via Nintendo of America's website © 2026 Nintendo and Universal Studios

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Nintendo , Illumination , and Universal Pictures ' sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie — dropped from #4 to #5 in its ninth weekend. The film earned 94,036,320 yen (about US$581,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 7,644,406,980 yen (about US$47.27 million).

The film opened at #1 at the Japanese box office. The film sold 1.121 million tickets and earned 1,601,093,600 yen (about US$9.96 million) in its first three days.

The film opened in the United States and the United Kingdom on April 1, in other select territories on April 3, and in Japan on April 24.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo representative director and fellow Shigeru Miyamoto again produced Illumination and Universal Pictures ' new film. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and screenwriter Matthew Fogel returned from the previous film for the new project. Brian Tyler returned to compose the soundtrack.

The 4K restoration of Studio Ghibli 's Kiki's Delivery Service film debuted in Japan at #6. The film earned 173,276,300 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days.

Image via Detective Conan movies' X/Twitter account © 2026 青山剛昌／名探偵コナン製作委員会

Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi ( Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway ), the Detective Conan franchise 's 29th film, dropped from #5 to #7 in its 11th weekend. The film earned 87,177,400 yen (about US$539,100) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 13,347,406,200 yen (about US$82.55 million).

The film is now the fourth consecutive film in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen, beginning with 2023's Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine film.

The film sold 2,318,009 tickets and earned 3,502,137,800 yen (about US$21.9 million) in its first three days, making a new opening-weekend record for the franchise , and debuting at #1 at the Japanese box office.

The new film centers on the character Chihaya Hagiwara, member of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police and the leader of its motorcycle division. Miyuki Sawashiro now voices the character, replacing the late Atsuko Tanaka . The movie also features Kanagawa inspector Jugo Yokomizo, teenage detective Masumi Sera, Chihaya's late younger brother Kenji Hagiwara, and Kenji's Police Academy classmate Jinpei Matsuda.

The second film in the series of live-action Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) films dropped from #3 to #9 in its second weekend. The film earned 76,980,900 yen (about US$476,100) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 337,149,200 yen (about US$2.08 million)

The film opened in Japan on June 13 and ranked at #3. The film sold 141,000 tickets and earned 218,240,200 yen (about US$1.35 million) in its first three days.

Ae! Group performs the film's theme song "Dekoboko Life" (Rough Life).

Taisuke Kawamura (live-action Kuragehime , live-action Nodame Cantabile Saishū Gakushō ) directed the new film, and Takayuki Takuma wrote the screenplay.

The website had announced on October 28 last year that the film had been delayed from its planned January 9 release due to various circumstances and after consulting with involved parties. Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Jushimatsu's actor and now-former Japanese boy band Ae! Group member Keita Richard Kusama on October 4 on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Members of Snow Man , another popular idol group from Johnny & Associates (now known as Starto Entertainment), starred in the first live-action film. The first live-action film opened in March 2022.

Rinji Zōhatsu Milky☆Subway Kakueki Teisha Gekijō Iki (Extra Service Milky☆Subway Local Train to the Theater) , the new version of the Ginga Tokkyū Milky☆Subway Kakueki Teisha Gekijō Iki ( Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express : Local Train to the Theater) re-edited film for Yōhei Kameyama 's Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express ( Ginga Tokkyū Milky☆Subway ) anime, fell off the top 10 in its second weekend.

The live-action film of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga dropped from the list in its eighth weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC