Writer Juntarō Aoki, artist Shin Moriyama's Nabe ni Dangan wo Ukenagara Gets TV Anime in 2027

Manga about girl traveling around the world's dangerous places to taste local dishes launched in 2021

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for writer Juntarō Aoki and artist Shin Moriyama 's Nabe ni Dangan wo Ukenagara ( Getting Shots on a Frying Pan or Nabetama for short) manga revealed on Thursday that it is getting a television anime adaptation by J.C. Staff , and will debut in 2027. The anime's teaser visual was also revealed.





The "non-fiction," chaotic, and hardcore gourmet report manga centers on Juntarō (image above), a beautiful girl(?) who travels in dangerous places around the world to taste a variety of strange yet alluring local dishes. Juntarō aims to get 50,000 points of deliciousness.

The manga launched on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web manga magazine in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and the fifth volume in October 2024. The manga was included in the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Sources: Nabe ni Dangan wo Ukenagara manga 's X/ Twitter account , Comic Natalie

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