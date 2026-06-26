Bandai Namco Announces 'Tekken! Cartoon' Project With Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment America streamed on Friday a teaser trailer to announce the Tekken! Cartoon project. The company will reveal more information in the future. In addition to animation of the game series' characters in a superdeformed style, the trailer features live-action footage of cast member Tsubasa Tobinaga :

Sohta Ozawa (NERD) is the director. Amehiro is the character designer and animator. in the blue shirt is handling the music and sound design.

The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Tekken 8 launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in January 2024. The story of the game takes place nearly six months after Tekken 7 . The Guinness World Records recognize the Tekken franchise as having the longest running narrative in video game history.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America 's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.