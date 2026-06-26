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Bandai Namco Announces 'Tekken! Cartoon' Project With Trailer
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bandai Namco Entertainment America streamed on Friday a teaser trailer to announce the Tekken! Cartoon project. The company will reveal more information in the future. In addition to animation of the game series' characters in a superdeformed style, the trailer features live-action footage of cast member Tsubasa Tobinaga:
Sohta Ozawa (NERD) is the director. Amehiro is the character designer and animator. in the blue shirt is handling the music and sound design.
The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.
Tekken 8 launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in January 2024. The story of the game takes place nearly six months after Tekken 7. The Guinness World Records recognize the Tekken franchise as having the longest running narrative in video game history.
Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.