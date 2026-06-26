Eleceed TV Anime Reveals Key Visual, Delayed 2027 Debut

Amuse Creative Studio revealed on Friday a key visual and a delayed 2027 debut for the television anime adaptation of author Jeho Son and artist ZHENA webtoon series ELECEED :

Image courtesy of Amuse Creative Studio © Jeho Son·ZHENA l WEBTOON ©「ELECEED」Animation Partners

The company originally announced a 2026 premiere.

Image courtesy of Amuse Creative Studio ©Jeho Son·ZHENA l WEBTOON ©「ELECEED」Animation Partners

) is directing the anime at).) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.) is the character designer.

Kazuhiro Nishikawa , president of DandeLion Animation Studio , will appear at the "Amuse Creative Studio Presents: How the Pros Make Anime & Manga" panel at Anime Expo on July 6 to share behind-the-scenes information about the production of the anime.

The story of the series reads:

Jiwoo is a kind-hearted young man who harnesses the lightning quick reflexes of a cat to secretly make the world a better place – one saved little child or foster pet at a time. Kayden is a secret agent on the run, who finds himself stuck in the body of a…um…decidedly fat old fluffy cat. Together, armed with Jiwoo's super powers and Kayden's uber-smarts, they're out to fight those forces who would let evil rule this world. That is, if they can stand each other long enough to get the job done.

Since its debut in 2018, ELECEED has been serialized in over 10 languages, including English, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, French, and Spanish. It remains a consistent top performer on NAVER WEBTOON 's battle-action charts in North America, Asia, and Europe. The series has surpassed 1.42 billion views globally.

Son's Noblesse received a television anime adaptation by Production I.G in 2020. A previous 30-minute Noblesse: Awakening OVA released in 2016. Crunchyroll streams both anime.

Source: Press release