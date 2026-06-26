Monster Hunter Stories 3 Game Reveals 'Side Stories' DLC Trailer

"Side Story: Rudy" DLC out today

CAPCOM unveiled a new trailer on Thursday for the "Side Stories" DLC for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection , a new turn-based role-playing game in its Monster Hunter franchise . The trailer previews the upcoming side stories and their focus characters.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

CAPCOM

released the "Side Story: Rudy" today, and also unveiled a trailer for the DLC.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The game launched on March 13 forSwitch 2,5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via

CAPCOM describes the game:

Twin Rathalos, born in a twist of fate, ignite the long dormant flames of war between two fractured nations: Azuria and Vermeil. You are the heir to the kingdom of Azuria, and the sole Rathalos Rider in the kingdom. On the brink of war and amidst strange phenomena threatening the world, a life changing event propels you beyond the Meridian, and on an unforgettable journey in search of the truth.

Monster Hunter Stories originally launched for Nintendo 3DS in October 2016 in Japan and in the West in September 2017. CAPCOM released the game for smartphones in Japan in December 2017 and in the West in September 2018. A remastered game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in June 2024.

The Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin game launched worldwide for Switch and PC via Steam in July 2021.

Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin both launched on Xbox One on November 14.

The Monster Hunter Stories RIDE ON tie-in anime premiered in Japan in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired and Funimation streamed an English dub .