New Studio Intelligent Animation to Adapt 2 Tapas Webtoons Into Animated Series

Intelligent Animation to combine "traditional animation, visual effects, AI technologies" to animate The Dragon Prince's Bride, The Prince's Personal Physician

New animation studio Intelligent Animation (IA) officially launched on June 23, announcing its first two productions will be animated adaptations of Tapas webtoons.

The Los Angeles-based studio revealed that The Dragon Prince's Bride and The Prince's Personal Physician, both licensed from Tapas Entertainment, will premiere later this year on the upcoming short-form streaming platform aTwist.

The Dragon Prince's Bride, based on the novel by C.J. Young, follows a young woman whose life as a slave changes after she discovers an injured stranger in the woods. The Prince's Personal Physician centers on a female surgeon transported to a kingdom where women are forbidden from practicing medicine.

Mike Zhu of Tapas Entertainment said Intelligent Animation remained faithful to the source material throughout production, adding that the company is excited to see both series come to life.

Intelligent Animation also announced additional projects in development based on Tapas titles, including Prince of Silk and Thorn and Governess of a Tyrant, alongside other original and licensed properties spanning science fiction, horror, romance, and children's entertainment.

Founded by former Syfy president Mark Stern and former ABC Entertainment chairman Lloyd Braun, Intelligent Animation says it combines traditional animation techniques with visual effects and AI-assisted production tools while keeping artists "firmly in control of the creative process." The company stated it does not use AI to generate scripts, original artwork, or voice performances.

The studio has released the below sizzle reel.

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The studio's productions will debut on aTwist, a new microseries platform co-founded by Braun, Jana Winograde, and Susan Rovner.

Source: Press release