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North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 21-27

posted on by Alex Mateo
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! anime; Sentenced to Be a Hero, The Daughter of the Demon Lord is Too Kind! manga ship

The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off for the week of July 7-13, and may also be off next week. Either way, the article will return in mid-July.

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chivalry of a Failed Knight Complete Collection BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 June 23
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! Season 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$69.98 June 23

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 18Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 23
Animan GN 2Cite Yen Press US$16.00 June 23
April Showers Bring May Flowers GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Blade & Bastard GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Blue Lock GN 31Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 23
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 13Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Dara-san of Reiwa GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 23
The Daughter of the Demon Lord is Too Kind! GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Dead Mount Death Play GN 15Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Divine Incursions GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 June 23
Double the Trouble, Twice as Nice GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$24.99 June 23
The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 13Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 23
Even a Replica Can Fall in Love GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
The Fake Alchemist GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 23
Farming Life in Another World GN 12Please One Peace Books US$12.95 June 23
GAEA-TIMA the Gigantis GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 23
The Hitman Stans GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Hitting Rewind With You GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 23
I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Insomniacs After School GN 14Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 23
It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 23
Kemono Jihen GN 21Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 23
Kirio Fan Club GN 2Please Vertical US$13.95 June 23
Konosuba: Even More Explosions on This Wonderful World! GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Lycoris Recoil GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 23
My Darling Devilish Daughter GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 23
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 23
Mysterious Disappearances GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 23
OMORI GN 2Please Vertical US$13.95 June 23
Otaku x Gal GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 June 23
Please Look After the Dragon GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
A Prince of a Friend GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 23
The Ragnarok System of the Desperate Reincarnated Demon Lord and the Seven Aggressive Maidens GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.00 June 23
Ripples in the River GN 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 June 23
Sentenced to Be a Hero GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Shadows House GN 11Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
The Skeleton Enchanted by the Cursed Blade GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san: The Complete Omnibus GNPlease Yen Press US$40.00 June 23
Somali and the Forest Spirit GN 5Please Titan US$13.99 June 23
Strategic Lovers GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Super String: Marco Polo's Travel to the Multiverse GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 18Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Thank You for Taking Care of Our Boy Banri GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
A Timid Lady was Turned into an Ugly Cat, but on the Verge of Fainting Is Picked Up by the Most Fearsome Military Duke GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 23
Trinity Seven GN 32Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 12Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 23
Whoever You Are, I Love You GN 1Please Vertical US$13.95 June 23
Workin' the Night Shift at Akumart GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 23
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 20Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 23
Wait, I Love You GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 June 23

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 18Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23
Animan GN 2Cite Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
April Showers Bring May Flowers GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Blade & Bastard GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Dara-san of Reiwa GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
The Daughter of the Demon Lord is Too Kind! GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Dead Mount Death Play GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Divine Incursions GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Double the Trouble, Twice as Nice GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$15.99 June 23
The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23
Even a Replica Can Fall in Love GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
The Fake Alchemist GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 23
Farming Life in Another World GN 12Please One Peace Books US$8.99 June 23
GAEA-TIMA the Gigantis GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 23
The Great Cleric GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 23
The Hitman Stans GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Hitting Rewind With You GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 23
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 31Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 23
I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 23
Insomniacs After School GN 14Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 23
It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23
Kemono Jihen GN 21Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23
Kirio Fan Club GN 2Please Vertical US$8.99 June 23
Konosuba: Even More Explosions on This Wonderful World! GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Legendary Wizard GN 13Please alphapolis US$8.05 June 26
Limitless Skill Getter GN 4Please alphapolis US$8.03 June 26
Love, That's an Understatement GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 23
Lycoris Recoil GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23
My Darling Devilish Daughter GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23
My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files GN 8Please Omoi US$8.99 June 23
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23
Nature Mage Ashto's Slow Life in an Abandoned Forest GN 6Please alphapolis US$8.03 June 26
OMORI GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 23
Otaku x Gal GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 June 23
Please Look After the Dragon GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
A Prince of a Friend GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23
The Ragnarok System of the Desperate Reincarnated Demon Lord and the Seven Aggressive Maidens GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
The Reincarnated Evil Dragon GN 6Please alphapolis US$8.03 June 26
The Reincarnated Little Girl Lives With Divine Beast, Prince, and Mercenaries of Tough Guys GNs 1-2Please alphapolis US$8.03 each June 26
Reincarnated Little Girl with Apology Cheats, Going My Own Way in Another World GN 1Please alphapolis US$8.05 June 26
The Rip-Off Izakaya GN 11Please alphapolis US$8.05 June 26
Ripples in the River GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23
Sentenced to Be a Hero GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Shadows House GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
The Skeleton Enchanted by the Cursed Blade GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Somali and the Forest Spirit GN 5Please Titan US$9.79 June 23
Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 23
Strategic Lovers GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Super String: Marco Polo's Travel to the Multiverse GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
A Surplus Off-Worlder Lives His Life Freely - I'm No Hero So I'll Do It The Way I Want! GN 3Please alphapolis US$8.03 June 26
The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! GN 10Please alphapolis US$8.03 June 26
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 18Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Thank You for Taking Care of Our Boy Banri GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
A Timid Lady was Turned into an Ugly Cat, but on the Verge of Fainting Is Picked Up by the Most Fearsome Military Duke GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Trinity Seven GN 32Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23
Wait, I Love You GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23
Whoever You Are, I Love You GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 23
Workin' the Night Shift at Akumart GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 20Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 23

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One Novel 2Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 June 23
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 11AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 June 23

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blade Skill Online: Crushing the Competition with My Abysmal Stats, Useless Class, and Garbage Weapon! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 24
Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novel 10Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 25
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 22
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 24
Long Story Short, I'm Living in the Mountains Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 23
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 17Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 25
The Tiny Witch from the Deep Woods Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 26
To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 22
The Trials and Tribulations of My Next Life as a Noblewoman Novel 4 Part 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 23
The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 22

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
86--EIGHTY-SIX Alter Novel 1Please Yen Press US$25.98 June 23
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 25
Magic User: Reborn in Another World as a Max Level Wizard Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 25
Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 25
Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentōshō Novel 12Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 25

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dead or Alive 6 Last Round PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameCite Koei Tecmo US$39.99 June 25
Star Fox Switch 2 gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$59.99 June 25


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 14-20
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