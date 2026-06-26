North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 21-27

The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off for the week of July 7-13, and may also be off next week. Either way, the article will return in mid-July.

Anime Releases

Print Manga Releases

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 18 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23 Animan GN 2 Cite Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 April Showers Bring May Flowers GN 5 AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Blade & Bastard GN 4 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 13 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Dara-san of Reiwa GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 The Daughter of the Demon Lord is Too Kind! GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Dead Mount Death Play GN 15 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Divine Incursions GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Double the Trouble, Twice as Nice GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick GN 4 Please Square Enix Manga US$15.99 June 23 The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 13 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23 Even a Replica Can Fall in Love GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 The Fake Alchemist GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 5 Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 23 Farming Life in Another World GN 12 Please One Peace Books US$8.99 June 23 GAEA-TIMA the Gigantis GN 8 Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 23 The Great Cleric GN 16 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 23 The Hitman Stans GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Hitting Rewind With You GN 3 Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 23 Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 31 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 23 I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die GN 14 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 23 Insomniacs After School GN 14 Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 23 It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 6 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23 Kemono Jihen GN 21 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23 Kirio Fan Club GN 2 Please Vertical US$8.99 June 23 Konosuba: Even More Explosions on This Wonderful World! GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Legendary Wizard GN 13 Please alphapolis US$8.05 June 26 Limitless Skill Getter GN 4 Please alphapolis US$8.03 June 26 Love, That's an Understatement GN 8 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 23 Lycoris Recoil GN 5 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 11 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23 My Darling Devilish Daughter GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23 My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files GN 8 Please Omoi US$8.99 June 23 My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 8 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23 Nature Mage Ashto's Slow Life in an Abandoned Forest GN 6 Please alphapolis US$8.03 June 26 OMORI GN 2 Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 23 Otaku x Gal GN 2 Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 June 23 Please Look After the Dragon GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 A Prince of a Friend GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23 The Ragnarok System of the Desperate Reincarnated Demon Lord and the Seven Aggressive Maidens GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 The Reincarnated Evil Dragon GN 6 Please alphapolis US$8.03 June 26 The Reincarnated Little Girl Lives With Divine Beast, Prince, and Mercenaries of Tough Guys GNs 1-2 Please alphapolis US$8.03 each June 26 Reincarnated Little Girl with Apology Cheats, Going My Own Way in Another World GN 1 Please alphapolis US$8.05 June 26 The Rip-Off Izakaya GN 11 Please alphapolis US$8.05 June 26 Ripples in the River GN 3 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23 Sentenced to Be a Hero GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Shadows House GN 11 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 The Skeleton Enchanted by the Cursed Blade GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Somali and the Forest Spirit GN 5 Please Titan US$9.79 June 23 Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 3 Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 23 Strategic Lovers GN 5 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Super String: Marco Polo's Travel to the Multiverse GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 A Surplus Off-Worlder Lives His Life Freely - I'm No Hero So I'll Do It The Way I Want! GN 3 Please alphapolis US$8.03 June 26 The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! GN 10 Please alphapolis US$8.03 June 26 A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 18 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Thank You for Taking Care of Our Boy Banri GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 A Timid Lady was Turned into an Ugly Cat, but on the Verge of Fainting Is Picked Up by the Most Fearsome Military Duke GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Trinity Seven GN 32 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 12 Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 23 Wait, I Love You GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23 Whoever You Are, I Love You GN 1 Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 23 Workin' the Night Shift at Akumart GN 1 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23 Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 20 Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 23

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One Novel 2 Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 June 23 I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 11 AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 June 23

Digital Novel Releases

Audiobooks

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date Dead or Alive 6 Last Round PS5, Xbox X|S, PC game Cite Koei Tecmo US$39.99 June 25 Star Fox Switch 2 game AnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$59.99 June 25





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.