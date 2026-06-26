News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 21-27
posted on by Alex Mateo
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! anime; Sentenced to Be a Hero, The Daughter of the Demon Lord is Too Kind! manga ship
The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off for the week of July 7-13, and may also be off next week. Either way, the article will return in mid-July.
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Chivalry of a Failed Knight Complete Collection BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|June 23
|I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! Season 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|June 23
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 23
|Animan GN 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|June 23
|April Showers Bring May Flowers GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Blade & Bastard GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Blue Lock GN 31Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Dara-san of Reiwa GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 23
|The Daughter of the Demon Lord is Too Kind! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Divine Incursions GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|June 23
|Double the Trouble, Twice as Nice GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$24.99
|June 23
|The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 23
|Even a Replica Can Fall in Love GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|The Fake Alchemist GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 23
|Farming Life in Another World GN 12Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|June 23
|GAEA-TIMA the Gigantis GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 23
|The Hitman Stans GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Hitting Rewind With You GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 23
|I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Insomniacs After School GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 23
|It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 23
|Kemono Jihen GN 21Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 23
|Kirio Fan Club GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|June 23
|Konosuba: Even More Explosions on This Wonderful World! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Lycoris Recoil GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 23
|My Darling Devilish Daughter GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 23
|My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 23
|Mysterious Disappearances GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 23
|OMORI GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|June 23
|Otaku x Gal GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|June 23
|Please Look After the Dragon GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|A Prince of a Friend GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 23
|The Ragnarok System of the Desperate Reincarnated Demon Lord and the Seven Aggressive Maidens GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.00
|June 23
|Ripples in the River GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 23
|Sentenced to Be a Hero GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Shadows House GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|The Skeleton Enchanted by the Cursed Blade GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san: The Complete Omnibus GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$40.00
|June 23
|Somali and the Forest Spirit GN 5Please
|Titan
|US$13.99
|June 23
|Strategic Lovers GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Super String: Marco Polo's Travel to the Multiverse GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Thank You for Taking Care of Our Boy Banri GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|A Timid Lady was Turned into an Ugly Cat, but on the Verge of Fainting Is Picked Up by the Most Fearsome Military Duke GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 23
|Trinity Seven GN 32Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 23
|Whoever You Are, I Love You GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|June 23
|Workin' the Night Shift at Akumart GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 23
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 23
|Wait, I Love You GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 23
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Animan GN 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|April Showers Bring May Flowers GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Blade & Bastard GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Dara-san of Reiwa GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|The Daughter of the Demon Lord is Too Kind! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Divine Incursions GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Double the Trouble, Twice as Nice GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$15.99
|June 23
|The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Even a Replica Can Fall in Love GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|The Fake Alchemist GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|June 23
|Farming Life in Another World GN 12Please
|One Peace Books
|US$8.99
|June 23
|GAEA-TIMA the Gigantis GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|June 23
|The Great Cleric GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 23
|The Hitman Stans GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Hitting Rewind With You GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|June 23
|Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 31Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 23
|I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 23
|Insomniacs After School GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 23
|It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Kemono Jihen GN 21Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Kirio Fan Club GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$8.99
|June 23
|Konosuba: Even More Explosions on This Wonderful World! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Legendary Wizard GN 13Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.05
|June 26
|Limitless Skill Getter GN 4Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.03
|June 26
|Love, That's an Understatement GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 23
|Lycoris Recoil GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 23
|My Darling Devilish Daughter GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 23
|My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files GN 8Please
|Omoi
|US$8.99
|June 23
|My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Nature Mage Ashto's Slow Life in an Abandoned Forest GN 6Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.03
|June 26
|OMORI GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|June 23
|Otaku x Gal GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|June 23
|Please Look After the Dragon GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|A Prince of a Friend GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 23
|The Ragnarok System of the Desperate Reincarnated Demon Lord and the Seven Aggressive Maidens GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|The Reincarnated Evil Dragon GN 6Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.03
|June 26
|The Reincarnated Little Girl Lives With Divine Beast, Prince, and Mercenaries of Tough Guys GNs 1-2Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.03 each
|June 26
|Reincarnated Little Girl with Apology Cheats, Going My Own Way in Another World GN 1Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.05
|June 26
|The Rip-Off Izakaya GN 11Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.05
|June 26
|Ripples in the River GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Sentenced to Be a Hero GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Shadows House GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|The Skeleton Enchanted by the Cursed Blade GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Somali and the Forest Spirit GN 5Please
|Titan
|US$9.79
|June 23
|Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Strategic Lovers GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Super String: Marco Polo's Travel to the Multiverse GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|A Surplus Off-Worlder Lives His Life Freely - I'm No Hero So I'll Do It The Way I Want! GN 3Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.03
|June 26
|The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! GN 10Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.03
|June 26
|A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Thank You for Taking Care of Our Boy Banri GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|A Timid Lady was Turned into an Ugly Cat, but on the Verge of Fainting Is Picked Up by the Most Fearsome Military Duke GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Trinity Seven GN 32Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Wait, I Love You GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Whoever You Are, I Love You GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|June 23
|Workin' the Night Shift at Akumart GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 23
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One Novel 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 23
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 23
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blade Skill Online: Crushing the Competition with My Abysmal Stats, Useless Class, and Garbage Weapon! Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 24
|Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novel 10Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 25
|The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 22
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 24
|Long Story Short, I'm Living in the Mountains Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 23
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 25
|The Tiny Witch from the Deep Woods Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 26
|To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 22
|The Trials and Tribulations of My Next Life as a Noblewoman Novel 4 Part 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 23
|The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 22
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|86--EIGHTY-SIX Alter Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|June 23
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 25
|Magic User: Reborn in Another World as a Max Level Wizard Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 25
|Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 25
|Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentōshō Novel 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 25
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dead or Alive 6 Last Round PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameCite
|Koei Tecmo
|US$39.99
|June 25
|Star Fox Switch 2 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|June 25
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.