News
Onimusha: Way of the Sword Game's Trailer Previews Boss Battle
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
CAPCOM unveiled a new "game overview" trailer for its Onimusha: Way of the Sword game on Thursday. The video shows gameplay footage of combat with the boss Dohatsu-ten.
The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Switch on September 25.
The remastered Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in May 2025.
CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords, was released in January 2019.
Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny originally launched for PlayStation 2 in Japan in March 2002, in North America in August 2002, and in Europe in October 2002.
The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.
An anime based on the franchise debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2023. Shin'ya Sugai directed the anime at Sublimation. Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer, Blade of the Immortal, Crows Zero, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Terraformars) served as the supervising director.
Source: Capcom U.S.A. YouTube channel