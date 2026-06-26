Record of Ragnarok Anime Gets 4th Season

Warner Bros. Japan announced on Friday that the anime based on Shinya Umemura , Azychika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga will get a fourth season titled Record of Ragnarok IV . The company streamed a trailer and unveiled the logo:

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan © Azychika, Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui/Coamix, Ragnarok Project

Azychika also shared a commemorative illustration:

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan © Azychika, Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui/Coamix

Image courtesy of Netflix © Azychika, Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui/Coamix, Ragnarok III Project

, the anime's third season , premiered onin December 2025. The season then debuted on television with its first three episodes on April 3 onand

Warner Bros. Japan describes the third season:

The saga continues with 13 one-on-one battles for the survival of humanity, pitting gods against humansfrom across the world. Witness the fateful seventh battle: the final fight to break the 3-3 tie between thegods and humans. Blood flows and fists fly in these intense battles of strong convictions!

The first season of the television anime debuted on Netflix in June 2021. Record of Ragnarok II — the second season of the anime — debuted its first part on Netflix in January 2023. The anime's second part (episodes 11-15) debuted on Netflix in July 2023.

Viz Media is releasing the series digitally and in print in English. Mangamo first announced its license of Record of Ragnarok in March 2022.

The manga launched in Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Azychika is drawing the art. Fukui is storyboarding the work.

The manga has several spinoffs including Shūmatsu no Walküre Kitan: Jack the Ripper no Jikenbo ( Record of Ragnarok Mystery - The Case Files of Jack the Ripper), Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden ( The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General), and the Shūmatsu no Walküre Kinden: Kamigami no Apocalypse ( Record of Ragnarok Forbidden Tale: Apocalypse of the Gods) manga that launched in June 2024.

A battle role-playing smartphone game titled Record of Ragnarok : The Day of Judgment launched in April 2025.

Source: Press release