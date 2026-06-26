The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me Anime's Promo Video Reveals Cast, October Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kazami Sawatari and illustrator Aitiki's Shiotaiō no Satō-san ga Ore ni Dake Amai ( The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me ) light novel series revealed on Friday the first key visual, promotional video, additional cast, and October 2026 premiere.

Image via The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me anime's website © 猿渡かざみ／小学館／塩対応の佐藤さん製作委員会

The newly announced cast includes:

Miyu Tomita as Rinka Sudō

Image via The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me anime's website © 猿渡かざみ／小学館／塩対応の佐藤さん製作委員会

Chiaki Kobayashi as Ren Misono

Image via The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me anime's website © 猿渡かざみ／小学館／塩対応の佐藤さん製作委員会

Yoshino Aoyama as Shizuku Misono

Image via The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me anime's website © 猿渡かざみ／小学館／塩対応の佐藤さん製作委員会

Hisako Kanemoto as Mayo Nezu

Image via The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me anime's website © 猿渡かざみ／小学館／塩対応の佐藤さん製作委員会

Yasunori Matsumoto as Seizaemon Oshio

Image via The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me anime's website © 猿渡かざみ／小学館／塩対応の佐藤さん製作委員会

Yūki Wakai as Madoka Murasaki

Image via The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me anime's website © 猿渡かざみ／小学館／塩対応の佐藤さん製作委員会

The anime will have an advanced screening on September 20 at Shinjuku Piccadilly with cast members in attendance.

Hiiro Ishibashi as Sōta Oshio

as Sōta Oshio Miku Itō as Koharu Satō

The anime stars:

Fumihiro Yoshimura ( My Wife Has No Emotion , Jungle Emperor Leo / Hon-o-ji ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions , and Takashi Aoshima ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , Himouto! Umaruchan , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Daisuke Okushima is designing the characters, and Shun Narita ( 365 Days to the Wedding , The Girl in Twilight , Harmony of Mille-Feuille ) is composing the music.

The coming-of-age romantic comedy depicts the first love between two people — except each one has unrequited love for the other. Sōta Oshio works at a café. He learns one day that Koharu Satō, a classmate known as "cold Satō-san," is actually just shy and awkward. From that day forward, the distance between the two quickly narrows …

Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko imprint began publishing the light novel series in 2019, and the 12th volume shipped in August 2025. Kaya Tetsuyama launched the manga adaptation on the Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in May 2020, and Shogakukan published the 10th compiled book volume on March 18.

Shogakukan 's NOVELOUS app is releasing the series in English under the title The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me .