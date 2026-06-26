The World's Strongest Witch Anime's New Video Reveals 2 Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Mochimaru Sakaki 's The World's Strongest Witch: I'm Starting My Free Life in a World Where Only I Can See the Online Strategy Guide ( Sekai Saikyō no Majo, Hajimemashita: Watashi dake "Kōryaku Site" o Mireru Sekai de Jiyū ni Ikimasu ) light novel series began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals two cast members for the anime.

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The new cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Fairouz Ai as Erimina, the master of the adverturers' guild known as the "Inferno Witch"

Honoka Inoue as Eruna, an elff princess who worries over her sick mother

Azusa Tachibana was previously announced as voicing protagonist Rona Hermit.





Yen Press is releasing the light novels in English, and released the second volume on April 14. Yen Press describes the story:

When Lorna manifests a completely useless ability, she's labeled an embarrassment to her family and kicked out of the house. With no money or food, she's about to hit rock bottom. But then, she figures out how to use her supposedly worthless SSS-Rank skill, “Internet.” This cheat-level talent gives her the know-how to gather an unlimited amount of valuable items and easily acquire rare equipment. Armed with godlike knowledge, Lorna's free to do anything she wants! If only she could figure out what “lmfao” means…

Jōji Furuta ( ēlDLIVE , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , Bad Girl ) is directing the anime at the studios Bridge and Aisle . Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon Journeys: The Series , One Piece 2013-onwards, Bad Girl ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūki Morimoto ( Cardfight!! Vanguard GZ , Boarding School Juliet , Bad Girl ) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere in October.

Mochimaru Sakaki began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in May 2022. Square Enix published the first print novel volume in December 2022, with illustrations by riritto . The fifth novel volume shipped in May 2025.

Tamaki Toga launched a manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Getsu Maga Kichi/ Comic Days website in May 2023. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on May 8.

Comikey publishes both Daisuke Takashima 's manga adaptation of Sakaki's The Strongest Swordsman Has Zero Equipment Slots novel series, as well as Namiki Tsukiyama 's manga adaptation of Sakaki's Final Boss Fake-out novel series in English. Square Enix also publishes both manga in English on its Manga UP! Global website.