Toei's Eterna Animation Brand Streams Trailer for Foxing: Kitsuné-tsuki Anime

Toei Animation 's new Eterna Animation brand revealed a trailer for its FOXING: Kitsuné-tsuki short anime film on Friday.

Image courtesy of Toei Animation ©TOEI ANIMATION Co., Ltd.

Toei Animation

Shinano is a character designer drifting through a monotonous routine. Her work is absorbed into a commercially driven system, and on social media, she feels no sense of belonging, deepening her loneliness. One day, Koyami—a fox-masked character from her old doodles—appears, followed by other discarded creations, blurring reality and imagination. As she wanders through her own mind, Shinano realizes they are fragments of herself—the shape of her loneliness—and chooses to keep creating while living with it.

describes the short film:

Takeru Shinozuka is directing the short film in his commercial directorial debut, and is also writing the script and designing the characters. Daisuke Sakaguchi is composing the music. Miho Wataya stars in the anime.

Yoshihide Moriyama is producing the anime and Kenta Oka is the associate producer.

The short film will debut this year.

Toei Animation launched the new original animation brand called Eterna Animation , in celebration of the studio's 70th anniversary, this year. Toei Animation stated regarding the new company:

Through Eterna Animation , the company will establish a sustainable creative platform dedicated to the ongoing production of original works. The initiative also places a strong focus on discovering and nurturing emerging creative talents as part of a next-generation animation project model. [...] The brand name "ETERNA" (meaning "eternal") reflects Toei Animation 's aspiration to create works that linger deeply in the hearts and memories of viewers. Guided by five core creative values—Originality, Exclusivity, Artistry, Quality, and Decency—the brand seeks to deliver new stories, spotlight new voices, and explore expressive new forms of animation with artistic freedom and lasting emotional impact.