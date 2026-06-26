Webtoon Lumine to Receive Animated Series From Webtoon Productions, OuiDo! Productions

Originally serialized onfrom 2017 to 2024,has amassed more than 550 million views on the platform.

Image via Amazon © Emma Krogell, WEBTOON Unscrolled

WEBTOON Entertainment's WEBTOON Productions announced on June 21 it has partnered with French animation studio OuiDo! Productions to develop an animated series based on Emma Krogell's fantasy webtoon Lumine.

The project will be introduced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival's Mifa market, taking place in France from June 23-26.

Originally serialized on WEBTOON from 2017 to 2024, Lumine has amassed more than 550 million views on the platform. The fantasy series follows Lumine, a young werewolf who unexpectedly befriends an antisocial witch boy named Kody. Together, the two become entangled in dangerous secrets surrounding Kody's family while navigating a world inhabited by humans, witches, and werewolves.

Bryan Q. Miller, who is known for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and Smallville, will serve as showrunner and co-writer. He will work alongside Sandrine Nguyen and the creative team at OuiDo! Productions.

Executive producers include WEBTOON Productions President David Madden, Head of Global Animation Sydney Bright, OuiDo! Productions CEO Sandrine Nguyen, and President Boris Hertzog.

Lumine has also been collected into four English-language graphic novel volumes published by WEBTOON Unscrolled and Penguin Random House .

Fans can read the original series on WEBTOON.

Source: Variety (John Hopewell)