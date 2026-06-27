'100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You' Season 3's New Video Unveils Opening Song

Video previews Rentaro Family's "Daisuki♡Zutto Eien ni♡" opening, teases new characters' voices

The website for the third television anime season based on Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa 's The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ( Kimi no koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo ) manga started streaming the anime's main promotional video on Saturday. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Daisuki♡Zutto Eien ni♡" (I Love You♡Always and Forever♡) by the Rentaro Family. The video also previews the voices for the new characters Yamame Yasashiki, Momiji Momi, and Kishika Torotoro. The characters' voice actors will be revealed when the new season starts airing.

Three cast members will appear in the anime's first overseas panel at the Anime NYC 2026 convention in New York City on August 22.





Image via 100 Girlfriends anime's website ©中村力斗・野澤ゆき子／集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会

The season will premiere on thechannel on July 5 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT), and it will also run onand

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Aijo Rentaro tried and tried again, but after asking a hundred girls out on a date, he was rejected every single time. In desperation, he prays for guidance...only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to some cosmic error! Now the god is going to set things right by making sure that Aijo gets one hundred dates. Except, as things often do with gods, the dates come with a catch: one hundred girls are destined to be Aijo's soulmate, and unless he returns their feelings each and every time, they'll die in horrible accidents! Sure enough, girls start confessing their love to Aijo left and right. But how is he supposed to choose?! He doesn't want to kill anyone! When he looks at each potential soulmate, it feels like a bolt of lightning. Can someone really love a hundred other people? This hilarious romantic comedy takes the harem concept to a wild extreme!

The new season also stars Kaori Ishihara as Chiyo Iin and Ayana Taketatsu as Nadi.

Hikaru Sato ( Dropkick on My Devil! ) is returning from directing the first two seasons at Bibury Animation Studio . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is back in charge of the series scripts. Akane Yano ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ) continues to design the characters. Shūhei Mutsuki , Shunsuke Takizawa (Trytonelabo), and eba are also returning to compose the music at Lantis .