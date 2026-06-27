Kill Blue Anime Gets 2nd Season

Season 1's final episode aired on Saturday

The staff for the television anime of Tadatoshi Fujimaki 's Kill Blue manga announced after the final episode for てthe first season aired on Sat;urday that the series will receive a second season. Fujimaki drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement

Image via Kill Blue's X/Twitter © Tadatoshi Fujimaki, 藤巻忠俊／集英社・「キルアオ」製作委員会

Image courtesy of DMM ©Tadatoshi Fujimaki / Shueisha, KILL BLUE Production Committee

Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the first volume:

Juzo Ogami's a legend. Even among hit men, his name sends shivers down spines. There's never been a job he couldn't handle—that is, until the day he wakes up as a teenager! But how has his body transformed? To find out, he'll have to infiltrate the one place he thought he'd never find himself in again…school!

Hiro Kaburagi ( Great Pretender , Hozuki's Coolheadedness , My Little Monster ) directed the first season at CUE , and Miho Daidōji (animation director for Kuroko's Basketball TV anime's 3 seasons and Last Game film) idesigned the characters. South Korean girl group aespa performed the anime's opening theme song "ATTITUDE," while South Korean boy band RIIZE performe the ending theme song "KILL SHOT."

This is the first television series for which CUE is serving as the main animation production studio. Internet service and game developer DMM established CUE in 2023 with Production I.G 's former executive officer and production manager Rui Kuroki as president and CEO.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ on April 11, and on AT-X on April 17. The anime also began streaming in Japan on April 11. Amazon's Prime Video streaming service and Netflix is streaming an English dub for the series.

The series is also streaming on Netflix , Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video , Rakuten Viki , Plex , the It's Anime FAST Channel on Samsung TV Plus and Vizio WatchFree+, and on the It's Anime YouTube channel in North America.

Fujimaki ( Kuroko's Basketball ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2023, and ended it on September 1. The manga's 13th and final compiled book volume shipped on December 4. A novel adaptation titled Kill Ao Secret Report ( Kill Blue Secret Report) by Kiyoko Hoshi also shipped on December 4.

Viz Media released the sixth volume in print on April 7 and will ship the seventh volume on August 11. MANGA Plus is also releasing the manga digitally.