MAO Anime Previews 2nd Part, New Theme Songs in Video

The official website for Sunrise 's television anime based on the MAO manga by Rumiko Takahashi revealed a new promotional video and the ending theme song artist for the second cours (quarter of a year) on Sunday. Reina Ueda performs the new ending song "Tayutau" (Swaying), and the video previews both the new ending song and the new opening song "Bokura ga Uwagaki suru Sekai" (The World We Overwrite) by the idol group 20th Century .

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Image via Mao anime's website ©高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会

The second cours of the MAO anime will start with its 14th episode on July 4.

Viz publishes the manga in English, and it describes the "era-spanning supernatural adventure" story:

When Nanoka travels back in time to a supernatural early 20th Century , she gets recruited by aloof exorcist MAO . What is the thread of fate that connects them? Together, they seek answers...and kick some demon butt along the way! Nanoka passes through a portal into the Taisho era, where exorcist MAO reluctantly rescues her from the jaws of a grotesque yokai. When Nanoka gets back to the present, she discovers she has some new, incredible abilities. She returns to the past looking for answers, only to get caught up in MAO 's investigation of a series of gruesome murders. As her questions about herself multiply, Nanoka learns that MAO is cursed by a cat demon named Byoki—and so is his sword. If anyone but MAO attempts to wield it, they are doomed. But when MAO 's life is in jeopardy, Nanoka picks up his blade and swings!

The cast members are:

The staff members are:

Boy band Kis-My-Ft2 performs the first opening theme song "HEARTLOUD," and TRUE performs the first ending theme song "Juai" (Cursed Love).

The anime debuted on April 4 on the NHK -General channel on April 4 at 11:45 p.m. (10:45 a.m. EST) and will run for two continuous cours without breaks. Hulu is streaming the anime in U.S., and on Disney+ in Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Takahashi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May 2019. Shogakukan published the 29th compiled book volume on June 18. Viz began publishing the manga in 2021.

In her career of over three decades, Takahashi has created manga such as Urusei Yatsura , Maison Ikkoku , Mermaid Saga , Rumic Theater , Ranma 1/2 , One-Pound Gospel , and InuYasha . Many of her works have become internationally popular and inspired anime and live-action adaptations.