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OceanVeil Streams Chainsmoker Cat Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
WWWave Corporation's new anime streaming platform OceanVeil announced on Friday that it will stream the television anime of Nyan Nyan Factory's Chainsmoker Cat (Yanineko) manga. OceanVeil's stream for the anime will debut on July 2 at 9:00 a.m. PDT (12 noon EDT).
The anime will debut on July 2 at 24:30 (effectively, July 3 at 12:30 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. The anime will start airing on AT-X on July 25.
The anime will have two versions, an "Evil Dragon Unleashed" version that "respects the work's directorial intent" on some of the episodes, and an "On-Air" version that is made for terrestrial television broadcast.
The "Evil Dragon Unleashed" version will be available on the AT-X premium subscription channel and the AnimeFesta, DMM TV, Fuji TV On Demand, Hulu, Netflix, and Anime Times streaming services in Japan. (AnimeFesta and Anime Times will also have the "On-Air" version.) 16 other streaming services will only offer the "On-Air" version in Japan.
The original manga contains toilet humor, gross-out comedy, and characters regularly consuming drugs and/or alcohol.
Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes this comedy set in a world where humans, catgirls, and similar species co-exist:
Yani is a catgirl with a seriously bad smoking habit. She smokes so much that her apartment smells like ash and is littered with cigarette butts—and plenty of other trash! Every time she tries to quit, she becomes weak to the cravings and gives in almost instantly. Will she ever get her life together, or is she doomed to live as a chainsmoking slob forever?
The anime stars:
- Yūko Natsuyoshi as Yani Neko (real name Yaniko Satō)
- Misato Matsuoka as Yaku Neko (real name Yakuko Koshimaru)
- Yurie Funato as Hame Neko (real name Yurufuwa*Tenshi Hameko)
- Ayaka Shimizu as Kansai Neko (real name Kaoruko Nishi)
- Shiori Izawa as Aruko Neko (real name Aruko Sakai)
- Riko Akechi as Tatsurō Ochinpo
- Tetsu Inada as Landlord
- Rina Honnizumi as Imoko
Studio Lemon's Taku Kimura (Kairyū to Yūbinya-san, Star Wars: Visions' "Tattooine Rhapsody") is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio, and Takashi Aoshima (Himouto! Umaruchan, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You) is writing the scripts. Riki Matsuura is designing the characters, and Keiichi Suzuki (Saint Young Men, Tokyo Godfathers) is composing the music. Rock band Wasureranneyo will perform the anime's opening theme song "Nanmonee," while Necry Talkie will perform the anime's ending theme song "Kemuri to Blue" (Smoke and Blue). Other staff members include:
- Art Directors: Atelier Musa's Yukiko Maruyama, Shōtarō Yoshino
- Color Key Artist: Yuiha Ōta
- Compositing Director of Photography: Hisashi Yonezawa
- Editing: Mutsumi Takemiya
- Sound Director: Takatoshi Hamano
- Sound Production: Magic Capsule
Nyan Nyan Factory has been serializing the manga in Kodansha's Young Magazine, and Kodansha published the 12th compiled book volume on May 20. Seven Seas published the third volume in English on June 16.
Source: Press release