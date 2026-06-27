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Pokémon Unite Smartphone Game Gets Live-Action Short Project
posted on by Egan Loo
The game is also marking its anniversary with other updates and events, including the addition of Legendary Pokémon Yveltal, Palkia, Reshiram, and Solgaleo over the next two months.
The game is the franchise's first strategic team-based battle game. The game allows 10 players to participate in 5-on-5 real-time battles, and it supports cross-platform play. Each team has five goals that they use to catch Pokémon and score points. Captured Pokémon can defeat other Pokémon to level up and learn attacks. Each Pokémon has its own special Unite move that players can unlock when they reach a certain level. The team that scores the most points during the time limit wins. The free-to-start game includes in-app purchases.
Tencent's TiMi Studio Group produced the game in collaboration with The Pokémon Company.
The game launched for Nintendo Switch on July 21, 2021 and then launched on iOS and Android devices on September 22, 2021.