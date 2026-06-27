Pokémon Unite Smartphone Game Gets Live-Action Short Project

Project to mark game's 5th anniversary

Image via Nintendo ©Pokémon/Nintendo/Creatures/GAME FREAK ©2021 Tencent

Pokémon

The staff for thegame announced on Friday an original live-action short project to commemorate the game's upcoming fifth anniversary. The staff teases further announcements about the project's story and other details. The game's Japanese website made the announcement in a news post, but the equivalent news post on the game's English website does not mention the live-action project.

The game is also marking its anniversary with other updates and events, including the addition of Legendary Pokémon Yveltal, Palkia, Reshiram, and Solgaleo over the next two months.

The game is the franchise 's first strategic team-based battle game. The game allows 10 players to participate in 5-on-5 real-time battles, and it supports cross-platform play. Each team has five goals that they use to catch Pokémon and score points. Captured Pokémon can defeat other Pokémon to level up and learn attacks. Each Pokémon has its own special Unite move that players can unlock when they reach a certain level. The team that scores the most points during the time limit wins. The free-to-start game includes in-app purchases.

Tencent 's TiMi Studio Group produced the game in collaboration with The Pokémon Company .

The game launched for Nintendo Switch on July 21, 2021 and then launched on iOS and Android devices on September 22, 2021.