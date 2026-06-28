5th Girls und Panzer das Finale Film's Trailer Previews Story

5th film opens in Japan on October 9

Bandai Namco Filmworks posted the first full trailer, first key visual, and story for the fifth film in the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series on Sunday.

Image via Girls und Panzer das Finale film series' website © GIRLS und PANZER Finale Projekt

The fifth film is set after Ōarai Girls High School's win in the fierce semi-finals of the Winter Continuous Track Cup, and they head to the finals, where they will face St. Gloriana Girls' College, led by Darjeeling. Among the members of St. Gloriana Girls' College is Alice, who transferred to St. Gloriana to be able to face Miho again.

Additionally, the franchise announced on Sunday that the four-part theatrical anime project based on Maruko Nii 's Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! spinoff manga will begin running on Japanese television in October on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , Tulip TV, and Shikoku Broadcasting .

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © GIRLS und PANZER Finale Projekt

Girls und Panzer das Finale

The fifth film ofwill open in Japan on October 9. The film will screen in Dolby Cinema, Dolby Atmos, 4DX, and MX4D, in addition to normal screenings. This will mark the first time the film series is playing in Dolby Cinema.

The first Girls und Panzer das Finale film opened in Japan in 59 theaters in December 2017. The film features new characters from BC Freedom High School as they engage in a winter battle.

The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The film depicts the finale of the battle between Ooarai Girls Academy and BC Freedom High School, and also shows the battles for Kuromorimine Girls Academy, Pravda Girls High School, and other schools.

The third film opened in Japanese theaters in March 2021. The film features six more schools competing on three additional battlegrounds.

The fourth film opened in Japan in October 2023. The fourth film continues with Ooarai's battle with Continuation (Jaktkosota) High School, after the loss of important teammates at the onset of the match in the third film. The film also shows the match between two strong schools, Kuromorimine and St. Gloriana, with Kuromorimine headed up by Maho's successor Erika, and St. Gloriana's commander Darjeeling in her last match.

The four Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! films opened in order on December 26, January 30, March 6, and April 10. The manga follows the unknown daily lives of the Ooarai Girls Team and other students. Maruko Nii launched the manga in 2013 in Kadokawa 's (then Media Factory 's) Monthly Comic Alive magazine.

The fourth Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! film included a "pilot video" based on Takeshi Nogami and Takaaki Suzuki 's Girls und Panzer: Ribon no Musha manga.

The Girls und Panzer television anime premiered in October 2012 and had 12 episodes. The Girls und Panzer der Film anime film follow up opened in Japan in November 2015.

Sources: Girls und Panzer das Finale film series' website, Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! anime film series' X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.