A New Dawn Anime Film, Takopi's Original Sin TV Anime Win at Annecy

Image via A New Dawn film's website ©A NEW DAWN Film Partners

A New Dawn

Takopii no Genzai

The 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival announced this year's official awards and special prize winners on Friday and Saturday.Ace and French studio film won the Contrechamp Jury Award, and the television anime of's) manga won the Jury Award for a TV Series.

A New Dawn film opened in Japan on March 6. The film was originally slated to open last year, but was delayed to this year.

Yoshitoshi Shinomiya directed, conceived the story, and wrote the film's script. Utsushita ( Heavenly Delusion ) designed the characters. Akiko Majima ( Suzume ) served as an artist. Shūta Hasunuma composed the music. imase performs the film's theme song "Aoba" (Green Leaves).

The film was featured in an animation showcase with Shinomiya introducing the work and a making-of video for the Annecy International Film Festival's "Animation Day" in May 2024.

T

akopi's Original Sin

The six-episodeseries premiered on, and other services on June 28, 2025.

Shinya Iino (director for Dr. Stone , Dr. Stone: Stone Wars ) directed the television anime and oversaw the series scripts. Keita Nagahara (key animator for Violet Evergarden , Sound! Euphonium , Sonny Boy ) is the character designer. ENISHIYA produced the work.

The anime will spawn a compilation film titled Takopii no Genzai -Arigatō, Mata Ashita- ( Takopi's Original Sin : Thank You, See You Tomorrow).

This year's Annecy Festival screened several Japanese titles including NOTHING NEW and animator Kōhei Kadowaki 's We Are Aliens ( Ware Ware wa Uchūjin ) anime film, which screened in the Feature Films: Official" competition section; Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise ( Peleliu: Rakuen no Guernica ) film, and The Obsessed musical anime film, which both screened in the "Contrechamp" competition section along with A New Dawn .

"Annecy Presents," one of the festival's non-competitive sections, featured the following Japanese films: CHIMNEY TOWN: Frozen in Time ( Entotsu-chō no Poupelle ~Yakusoku no Tokeidai~ ) anime film, Paris ni Saku Étoile ( L'étoile de Paris en fleur or Étoile Blossoming in Paris) original anime film, The Camphorwood Custodian ( Kusunoki no Bannin ; Annecy lists its English title The Keeper of the Camphor Tree) film, and The Ribbon Hero film based on Osamu Tezuka 's Princess Knight ( Ribbon no Kishi ) manga.

"Annecy's Midnight Specials," another out-of-competition section, featured Sekiro: No Defeat , the new anime based on FromSoftware 's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice game.

Aside from Takopi's Original Sin , the festival also screened the Candy Caries , Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia , and the first episode of the Sparks of Tomorrow anime in competition in the "TV Films" section. The festival screened Yini Guo's "Plankton α" and Sam Kuwa's "So He Grabbed the Knife" ("Soshite Knife wo Te ni Shita") in the "Graduation Films" section. The opening credits of animated series of CAPCOM 's Devil May Cry screened in the "Commissioned Films" section.

The first two episodes of The Ghost in the Shell ( Kōkaku Kidōtai THE GHOST IN THE SHELL ), Science SARU 's new The Ghost in the Shell television anime series, had its global premiere as a Screening Event at this year's festival. The event is titled "Dive into " THE GHOST IN THE SHELL ."

The festival also featured Japanese entries for its "Short Films" and "Graduation Films" categories. The films from Japan in each category include:

The 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival was held in Annecy, France from June 21 to June 27.

Source: Annecy Festival