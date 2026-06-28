Art of Fighting 3 Gets 'Revamped' Art of Fighting 3 R Version With King, Yuri

SNK announced The Path of the Warrior: Art of Fighting 3 R , a "revamped" version of the company's 1996 fighting game Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior , during the Evo fighting game tournament on Sunday. The video reveals that the new version will add series characters King and Yuri Sakazaki to the game, and it will launch on PC via Steam . SNK did not announce a release date for the game.

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Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior was the third and final installment in SNK 's Art of Fighting fighting game series. When the game originally launched in 1996, it featured no returning characters from previous games with the exception of series protagonists Ryo Sakazaki and Robert Garcia.

SNK announced in 2024 that it was developing a new Art of Fighting game. Entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter reported earlier this month that The Arena production studio (formerly known as Arena SNK ) is developing. the "South Town Saga," a series of media adaptations based on SNK 's Fatal Fury and The Art of Fighting game franchises. The planned adaptations include live-action films, a webtoon, and animated series. According to The Arena founder Erik Feig, the Art of Fighting webtoon will be the first title released. It is intended to set up the South Town Saga.

SNK 's King of Fighters fighting game series began in 1994 as a crossover title between its Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting fighting game franchises, but focusing on new original characters. Both fighting game series had the shared setting of South Town, though set about a decade apart from each other.