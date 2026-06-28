Blazblue: CentralFiction Fighting Game Reveals New DLC Character Trinity Glassfille

1st new character in 9 years to join game to be available only on PS4, PC version

Arc System Works America revealed the previously teased DLC character for its Blazblue: CentralFiction fighting game during the EVO 2026 event on Saturday. The company streamed a video for the new character Trinity Glassfille.

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The character will be the first new character to join the game since the character Jubei debuted in 2017.

Trinity Glassfille will be available only on the PlayStation 4 and PC versions of the game. The announcement did not mention the new character's availability for the arcade, PlayStation 3, or Switch versions of the game.

Blazblue: CentralFiction originally debuted in Japanese arcades in November 2015, and the game launched in Japan for the PS4 and PS3 in October 2016. Aksys Games released the game in North America in November 2016. The Switch version shipped in February 2019.

BlazBlue Entropy Effect , a side-scrolling roguelite game, launched with its early access version on Steam in August 2023. The full release launched in January 2024 for PC via Steam . The game's BlazBlue Entropy Effect X version launched for the PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series X|S on February 12.