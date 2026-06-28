Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Anime's New Visual Announces Fall Debut

New main characters also introduced as Weak Kingsley, Talia Yang, Roman Carax, D

Netflix announced with a new visual on Sunday that the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 anime will premiere this fall..

Image via Netflix Anime X/Twitter account © CD PROJEKT S.A.

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the anime has also revealed the names of the main characters in the anime, which include (clockwise from top in visual above) Weak Kingsley, Talia Yang, Roman Carax, and D.

Image via Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' X/Twitter account © CD PROJEKT S.A.

Kai Ikarashi (who was a storyboard artist, animation director, animator, and prop designer for the first series) is helming the new series in his directorial debut. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners producer and writer Bartosz Sztybor is again working on the series, and Ichigo Kanno (animation director and key animator on the first series) is the lead character designer. Masahiko Otsuka is returning as the scriptwriter. The new series will stream on Netflix .

The staff describe the series:

It presents a new standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077— a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge. When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , the anime series by Studio Trigger based on CD PROJEKT RED 's Cyberpunk 2077 game, debuted on Netflix in September 2022. The game is itself based on Mike Pondsmith 's Cyberpunk tabletop RPG game series.

Aniplex of America will release the series on a complete Blu-ray Disc set in North America on October 28. Anime Limited and Plaion Pictures will release the series on home video in Europe, and Sugoi Co will release the series on home video in Australia and New Zealand.

A prequel manga titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness from artist Asano ( BNA: Brand New Animal manga) and writer Bartosz Sztybor ( CD PROJEKT RED ) launched on the Comic Alive+ website in December, and is getting a release in seven languages aside from Japanese. Dark Horse is releasing the series in English in print.