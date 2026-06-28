Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Game Launches Version 2.60, Switch 2 Version Simultaneously on September 17

Game also adds character Id on September 17

Cygames revealed on Saturday at the EVO 2026 event the September 17 simultaneous release of the Version 2.60 and Nintendo Switch 2 version for its Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising fighting game. Cygames also revealed that the game's Version 2.60 will add the character Id, and started streaming a teaser video.

The game's Version 2.60 will also add the new Ainsteddo Archipelago stage. Additionally, the game's Switch 2 version will include Id and all previously released DLC characters. The Switch 2 version will support local wireless multiplayer, and will include key contents such as the full-length story mode and Digital Figure Mode.

The game updated to Version 2.50 and added Ilsa as part of Character Pass 2 on February 10.

The game's Version 2.20 launched in August 2025, and also added Wilnas as a playable character.

Character Pass 2 for the game also includes Sandalphon, Galleon, and Meg. Cygames added Sandalphon in February 2025, Galleon in May 2025, and added Meg in October 2025.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam in December 2023. Characters in the game's Character Pass 1 included: Lucilius, 2B, Vane, Beatrix, Versusia, and Vikala.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.