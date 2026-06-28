King of Prism Anime Gets New Tri-Star Act Film

Story set during "Prism.3" competition for Prism Show trios

The "King of Prism Super Live Prism☆Tours!" event announced on Sunday that production has begun on King of Prism -Tri-Star Act-, a brand-new film in the King of Prism anime franchise . The story is set during "Prism.3," the competition for trios who perform the franchise 's signature Prism Shows.

The tagline on the teaser visual (drawn by character designer Mai Matsuura ) reads, "Those bonds will be tested now …"

Masakazu Hishida is once again serving as chief director at Tatsunoko Production with scriptwriter Jou Aoba , character designer Mai Matsuura , CG director Yoshihiro Otobe , original Prism Jump designer Daisuke Katō , musical composer Rei Ishizuka , sound supervisor Nobuto Kojima also returning. Avex Film Labels is distributing the film.

King of Prism is a spinoff of the Pretty Rhythm franchise . The first film in the franchise , KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm , opened in January 2016. The second film, King of Prism: PRIDE the HERO , opened in Japan in June 2017. The later King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars anime project is both a theatrical film series and a television anime. The film series screened as four films that opened in March through May 2019. The 12-episode television anime version premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 anime film opened in Japan in January 2020. King of Prism: Dramatic Prism.1 , a recompilation of the King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars theatrical film series and television anime with new sections, opened in Japan on August 16, 2024.

The King of Prism -Your Endless Call- Miinna Kirameki! Prism☆Tours film opened on June 27, 2025, and it became the franchise 's highest-grossing film with 1.2 billion yen (about US$7.4 million).