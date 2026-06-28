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King of Prism Anime Gets New Tri-Star Act Film
posted on by Egan Loo
The "King of Prism Super Live Prism☆Tours!" event announced on Sunday that production has begun on King of Prism -Tri-Star Act-, a brand-new film in the King of Prism anime franchise. The story is set during "Prism.3," the competition for trios who perform the franchise's signature Prism Shows.
The tagline on the teaser visual (drawn by character designer Mai Matsuura) reads, "Those bonds will be tested now …"
Masakazu Hishida is once again serving as chief director at Tatsunoko Production with scriptwriter Jou Aoba, character designer Mai Matsuura , CG director Yoshihiro Otobe, original Prism Jump designer Daisuke Katō, musical composer Rei Ishizuka, sound supervisor Nobuto Kojima also returning. Avex Film Labels is distributing the film.
King of Prism is a spinoff of the Pretty Rhythm franchise. The first film in the franchise, KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm, opened in January 2016. The second film, King of Prism: PRIDE the HERO, opened in Japan in June 2017. The later King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars anime project is both a theatrical film series and a television anime. The film series screened as four films that opened in March through May 2019. The 12-episode television anime version premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
The King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 anime film opened in Japan in January 2020. King of Prism: Dramatic Prism.1, a recompilation of the King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars theatrical film series and television anime with new sections, opened in Japan on August 16, 2024.
The King of Prism -Your Endless Call- Miinna Kirameki! Prism☆Tours film opened on June 27, 2025, and it became the franchise's highest-grossing film with 1.2 billion yen (about US$7.4 million).
Sources: King of Prism franchise's website, Comic Natalie