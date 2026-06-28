Mission: Yozakura Family Anime's 2nd Season Continues With 2nd Part in October

2nd season's 1st part ended with anime's overall 39th episode on Sunday

The staff for the anime of Hitsuji Gondaira 's Mission: Yozakura Family ( Yozakura-san Chi no Daisakusen ) manga revealed on Sunday that the anime's second season will continue with its second cours (quarter of a year) in October, and started streaming a teaser trailer.





Image courtesy of NBC Universal © 権平ひつじ/集英社・夜桜さんちの大作戦製作委員会・MBS

The second season's first part ended with the anime's overall 39th episode on Sunday.

The second season premiered on April 12 on MBS , TBS , and 26 other affiliated channels during the "Nichigo" programming block, which runs on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EDT). Hulu streams the new season.

For the new season, Mirai Minato is now the chief director of the anime at SILVER LINK , and is again overseeing the series scripts. Takahiro Nakatsugawa , who worked as a storyboard artist and episode director on the first season, is directing the anime. Other returning staff includes character designer Mizuki Takahashi , composer Kōji Fujimoto , and sound director Tōru Kanegae .

Idol group Sakurazaka46 performs the opening theme song "What's 'KAZOKU'" (What's "Family"), and Pilaf Alien performs the ending theme song "Shalala."

Disney describes the anime's story:

High school student Taiyou Asano has been socially inept ever since his family died in a car crash. The only person he can properly interact with is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura—the head of the world's strongest family of spies. Mutsumi's eldest brother, Kyouichirou Yozakura, has been overprotective of her ever since he once rendered her severely injured. His love for Mutsumi is lethal, and Taiyou is his next target. To survive, Taiyou must marry Mutsumi and become a member of the Yozakura family. Thrown headfirst into chaos, Taiyou begins his journey to become a powerful spy in order to protect his wife and uncover the dark secrets of his past and the Yozakura family.

The first season premiered in Japan in April 2024 on MBS , TBS , and 26 of their affiliate channels. Disney streams the anime through the Hulu service with an English dub in the United States. The series also streams on Prime Video and Netflix in Japan.

Gondaira ( Demon Prince Poro's Diaries ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2019. The manga ended its serialization in January 2025. Shueisha published the 29th and final compiled book volume in March 2025.

Viz Media simultaneously published the manga in English digitally since its debut in Japan. Viz Media then began publishing volumes digitally in December 2020, and began releasing the series physically starting with the first volume in October 2022. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also released the manga digitally in English.

The franchise also includes several novels.

Source: Press release