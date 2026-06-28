Sentimental Graffiti Dating Simulation Game Gets Remake

Classic 1998 Saturn game remade with improved graphics, updated scenario, new cast

The Weekly Famitsu magazine's live-streamed 40th anniversary event announced on Sunday that production has begun on Entergram's remake of NEC Interchannel 's classic dating simulation game Sentimental Graffiti . The original game's illustrator Tomohisa Kai drew the Sentimental Graffiti Remake (written as Sentimental Graffiti Re) game's key visual:

Image via Famitsu's 40th anniversary livestream © Gung-Ho Online Entertainment, Inc.

The remake aims to improve the original's graphics, mechanics, and other elements to moden game standards. Part of the original game's scenario will be "adjusted to fit the modern times" while keeping the character designs and other elements basically unchanged.

The remake features a new cast. Similar to the original game's casting, the new game's staff is holding open auditions for six of the heroines. The remake's website is accepting applicants until July 31, and no experience is required.

NEC Interchannel released the original Sentimental Graffiti game on the Sega Saturn console in Japan in 1998, and later ported it to Windows and PlayStation . The game inspired the 12-episode Sentimental Journey television series from Sunrise and director Kazuyoshi Katayama ( Appleseed , The Big O , Those Who Hunt Elves ) in 1998. MediaWorks released the series on DVD in 2004.

Source: Famitsu