The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch Anime Reveals New Video, New Opening Song, More Cast

The staff for the television anime of Yōsuke Kaneda 's The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch ( Kuroneko to Majo no Kyōshitsu ) manga presented the anime's third main promotional video on Monday. The video announces and previews the new opening theme song "∞Rettō-Sei" (Infinitely Inferior Star) by singer Akari Nanawo for the anime's second cours (quarter of a year) .

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The staff also announced that comedy trio Gerrardon member Attack Nishimoto will join the cast as Ursa Minor, a Virgo Magic student who will appear in episode 13.





Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website ©金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会

The anime's English website describes the story:

Witch apprentice Spica Virgo can't use magic at all. To earn a place in the magic school she dreams of entering, she needs a mentor-but she has neither money nor connections. One day, a mysterious black cat who speaks and wields magic appears before her! Spica wants to master sorcery, and the black cat longs to break a curse. The pair's goals align. Thus begins their secret master-apprentice pact! And the key to breaking the curse is a kiss on the...?!

The anime stars:

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Nisekoi - False Love , Promise of Wizard , Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Midori Gotō ( Clean Freak! Aoyama kun , Mr. Villain's Day Off ) is in charge of series scripts, and Takayuki Onoda ( Hortensia Saga ) is designing the characters.

ASCA is performing the first opening theme song "Cusp," and Spira Spica is performing the first ending theme "Tune Up."

The series debuted on April 12, and will air for a continuous two cours or a half-year run. The anime airs in the "Agaru Anime" programming block on CBC , TBS and 26 other channels on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Kaneda ( Boarding School Juliet ) launched the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on March 9. Kodansha 's K MANGA service publishes the manga in English.