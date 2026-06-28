Virtua Fighter Crossroads Game Teases Bakunawa Killer Character in Trailer

New character hints at connections to past characters through moves

Sega presented a new trailer for its Virtua Fighter Crossroads game during the Evo fighting game tournament on Sunday. The video announces the addition of the new masked character Bakunawa Killer. The character's true identity remains unknown, but the character appears to use moves from past series characters Lau Chan and Lei Fei.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Image courtesy of Sega of America

Sega of America describes the game:

VIRTUA FIGHTER CROSSROADS breaks from traditional competitive fighting games by delivering a narrative-driven action-adventure where story and combat seamlessly intertwine. Centered on the theme of "crossroads,” players will experience a high-stakes omnibus narrative through the eyes of four different protagonists, each driven by their own convictions and burdened by their pasts. Along the way, they will be able to explore a living, breathing city filled with activities and choice encounters. Choices made in and out of battle forge alliances, determine consequences, and shape destinies.

David Hayter ( X-Men , Watchmen, Wolves ) is the world building supervisor, and Brad Kayne ( Ghost of Tsushima ) is the lead writer. Tsuyoshi Furuta ( Like A Dragon series, Judgement ) and Shinji Yamamoto ( Persona 5 ) are the scenario writers.

The game will launch in 2027.

Sega and its Ryu ga Gotoku Studio originally teased a new Virtua Fighter project in December 2024. In August 2025, the companies teased combat gameplay.

Sega released the first installment in its long-running Virtua Fighter series in arcades in 1993. The series is notable for its three-button punch/kick/block control system and pioneering use of 3D polygon-based graphics. Sega released five main installments in the series. The developer released the latest main installment, Virtua Fighter 5 , in arcades in 2006. Sega released the latest Virtua Fighter 5 version, Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown , in 2010, and on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012.

The game franchise received a television anime adaptation in 1995. Tubi TV is streaming the anime in English. Media Blasters released the anime on VHS volumes from 2000 to 2001, and on DVD in 2003.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (also known as Virtua Fighter esports in Japan and arcade releases), a remake of Virtua Fighter 5 in Ryu ga Gotoku's Dragon Engine, launched on PS4 in June 2021.

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio released Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. , a new version of the Virtua Fighter 5 3D fighting game, on PC via Steam in January 2025. The game includes rollback netcode, game balance improvements, and improved graphics and new models.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown received a "ver 2.0" update that updated the game to the Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. version.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage — an even newer version of the game with a new single player mode, crossplay, and the addition of Dural as a playable character — launched for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on October 30. The PC via Steam release is a free upgrade for the base Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. game. Those who own the PlayStation 4 version of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown can purchase Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage at a discount. Any purchased PS4 DLC packs can also be carried over to the PS5 game.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage launched for Nintendo Switch 2 on March 26.