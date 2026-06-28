Wistoria: Wand and Sword Anime Gets 3rd Season

2nd season ended with 12th episode on Sunday

The official website for the second television anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Toshi Aoi 's Wistoria: Wand and Sword ( Tsue to Tsurugi no Wistoria ) manga announced in an teaser on Sunday that production on a third season has been green-lit.

The anime's character designer Sayaka Ono drew the visual celebrating the news:

Image via Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime's website © Fujino Omori, Toshi Aoi, Kodansha/Wistoria: Wand and Sword Production Committee





Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © Fujino Omori, Toshi Aoi, Kodansha/Wistoria: Wand and Sword Production Committee

The anime's second season ended with its 12th episode (24th overall episode) on Sunday. The season premiered on April 12 onand 27 affiliated channels at 4:30 p.m. JST. It also runs on BSin Japan. streamed the series as it aired, and also streams an English

The first season's director Tatsuya Yoshihara was the second season's general director, and Hideaki Nakano ( Saiyuki Reload Blast , Servamp ) was the new director at first season animation studios Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures . Sayaka Ono returned as character designer and chief animation director, and Yūki Hayashi also returned to compose the music.

Mai Nakahara joined the second season's cast high mage Clairie Serah.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and released the 12th volume on March 31. The company describes the story:

A new, magical dungeon-adventure fantasy series from the author of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?! To fulfill the promise he made to his childhood friend, Will Serfort enters Regarden Magic Academy with the goal of making it to the top of the magical world. There's just one problem—he doesn't know how to use magic! Will the seemingly ordinary sword in his hand be the key to unlock his true potential?

The anime's first season premiered on TBS and 27 affiliated channels in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub . The anime's fourth episode was delayed by one week and aired in August 2024.

Ōmori ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) and Aoi launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on April 9. The manga's "Terminalia Arc" and first part ended in May 2023 and got an epilogue chapter that June.