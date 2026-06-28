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Wit Studio Reveals LONA Original TV Anime by Director Takashi Katagiri Slated for Spring 2027 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Wit Studio revealed on Sunday a new original television anime by director Takashi Katagiri (SPY×FAMILY Code: White film) titled LONA (Laboratory of Optics and Neural Analysis), which will debut in spring 2027. Wit Studio also revealed two teaser videos, three teaser visuals, and the main cast and staff members for the anime.
Wit Studio describes the anime's story:
A broken world in the not-so distant future.
Humanity is facing a new incident.
"We're being attacked by humans who should be dead."
The government has decided to request a specialized organization to deal with this situation.
The Laboratory of Optics and Neural Analysis, commonly known as "LONA."
Researcher Ao and her apprentice Sango will try to get to the bottom of the mystery by analyzing the brains of the dead.
What do people think of, and what do they leave behind before they die?
Countless memories engraved in the neural circuits.
What did they see in those deep depths?
The anime will star:
Minako Kotobuki as Ao
Anna Nagase as Sango
Fūka Izumi as Mugen
Akiko Nogi (screenplay for INU-OH anime film, Library Wars, I am a Hero live-action films) is credited for the anime's original story and screenplay. Katagiri is directing the anime at Wit Studio, which is also in charge of planning. Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland manga creator) is credited for original character designs, and Yūdai Iino (The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! seasons 2 and 3) is drawing the characters for animation.
Additional staff members include:
- Sub-Character Design: Ayumi Yamada, Keisuke Ōkura
- Image Design: syo5
- Art Setting & Mechanical Design: Satoshi Takabatake, Kazushi Fujii
- Art Director: Yumiko Kuga
- CG Director: Shigenori Hirozumi
- Directors of Photography: Kentarō Minegishi, Miori Miyagi
- Editor: Kiyoshi Hirose (editz)
- Color Design: Kanami Tanaka
- Sound Director: Shōji Hata
- Music: Hiroko Sébu
- Animation Producer: Kazuki Yamanaka
Wit Studio first teased the anime project during the Chayamachi Oshi Festival 2026 on June 20, and also opened a countdown website.
Source: Press release